LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, today announced the launch of FORM&CHAOS, a new streetwear brand created in collaboration with internationally recognized artist and designer CHASE.

Built around the idea of premium streetwear made affordable, FORM&CHAOS brings CHASE's distinctive artistic perspective to SHEIN's global platform, combining original artist-driven design, contemporary silhouettes, quality fabrics and carefully considered construction details. The collection spans T-shirts, knitwear, denim, pants, jackets and outerwear.

As creative director and head designer, CHASE personally designs the FORM&CHAOS collections and directs the brand's creative identity, developing everything from garment silhouettes, original artwork and graphics to fabric selections, washes, trims and finishing details. SHEIN brings FORM&CHAOS to customers worldwide through its industry-leading, on-demand business model and global e-commerce platform.

"At SHEIN, we believe great design and creativity should be accessible to everyone," said George Chiao, U.S. president of SHEIN. "With our U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, we're especially excited to collaborate with CHASE, an artist whose work has become part of the city's creative landscape, and bring the energy of LA art and street culture to SHEIN's global community through FORM&CHAOS."

Belgian-born CHASE moved to Los Angeles in the 1990s and began creating large-scale street art inspired by the city's energy and openness to creative expression. Known for psychedelic murals that bring moments of joyful disruption to everyday life, he has painted more than 550 murals worldwide.

Unlike a traditional artist capsule collection, FORM&CHAOS is a fully realized streetwear brand, with CHASE designing the apparel, creating original artwork and directing its overall creative identity.

"FORM&CHAOS is clothing, but I'm approaching it the same way I've approached murals and public art for most of my life," CHASE said. "There should be an idea behind it. There should be something to discover. Sometimes it's serious, sometimes it's funny, and sometimes it's simply a beautiful garment. But it should always feel like it came from somewhere. Working with SHEIN allows us to bring that vision to a wider audience while staying focused on quality, detail and accessibility."

The brand's name reflects the relationship between apparent opposites — order and disorder, individuality and universality, and form and chaos. CHASE's signature Eye icon appears throughout the collection as a symbol of awareness and a recurring element of the visual language he has developed over more than two decades.

FORM&CHAOS is available through its dedicated storefront on SHEIN, with an expanding collection of original streetwear designs and new styles introduced weekly.