NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global provider of renewable energy infrastructure solutions, announced it has become the first company to achieve System Qualification under CPP Wind Engineering's new wind certification program for utility-scale solar.

CPP's System Qualification is a review of the data and methodologies a tracking vendor's engineers use to compute the wind loads applied to the mounting structure. It complements project engineering and due diligence.

"We were thrilled to partner with CPP on this qualification process," said Scott Van Pelt, Chief Engineer of GameChange Energy. "Being the first company to achieve CPP's System Qualification reflects our commitment to sound engineering judgment and diligently applying the results of wind tunnel studies."

The qualification follows a rigorous review of the methodology, analytical models, and technical premises GameChange uses to apply wind tunnel test data in designing its Genius Tracker™ system. It gives owners, developers, insurers, financiers, and their engineering advisors increased confidence that the tracker design has accurately accounted for wind loading on the structure.

Van Pelt added, "At GameChange, we believe leadership in wind engineering means continuously adding to our understanding of how wind acts on the structure, investing in rigorous analysis, and subjecting our methodologies to independent scrutiny. We are proud to be the first tracker manufacturer to achieve this qualification and applaud CPP for establishing a process that promotes greater technical rigor, consistency, and transparency across the industry. We believe initiatives like this will contribute to stronger, more resilient solar infrastructure and greater confidence among all industry stakeholders."

The Qualification review covered a wide range of topics including: static loading, dynamic amplification, aeroelastic stability, stow logic, and anemometer siting. GameChange supplied CPP with over 500 pages of drawings, analysis, and other documentation to complete the review.

"These days, determining wind loads on solar trackers involves combining and even extrapolating multiple wind loading studies, tuning stow policy to the site, and more," said David Banks, President at CPP Wind Engineering Consultants. "We're introducing certification to ensure that this is done well, and GameChange's immediate qualification shows a clear alignment with this goal. It gives developers, owners, and financiers added confidence in the systems they deploy."

Completing the qualification review provides a foundation for projects using the qualified Genius Tracker system to pursue CPP's separate Site Certification.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.