SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company led by Co-CEOs Younbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim, announced that its U.S. subsidiary, WIRobotics USA Inc., signed a distribution and sales agreement with Otto Bock HealthCare LP on October 15. Under the agreement, WIRobotics USA will supply WIM S, the company's wearable mobility robot, and Ottobock will serve as a distribution partner in the United States and Canada.

The partnership will begin in the United States, where consumers will be able to purchase WIM S online through Ottobock's dedicated direct-to-consumer online platform and WIRobotics USA's online store, and try the robot initially at select orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) clinics. Based on customer feedback, the companies will consider offering hands-on experiences at more U.S. locations and extending sales through the partnership to Canada.

The partnership brings together WIRobotics' wearable robotics technology and Ottobock's more than 100 years of experience in human mobility. Founded in Germany in 1919, Ottobock has established distribution, clinical care and service networks in the United States and Canada. The companies plan to collaborate on market development, brand building, product training and after-sales service, with WIRobotics USA supporting training and service operations locally.

The agreement marks a major step in WIRobotics' global expansion. Now in its third year of commercialization, WIM has surpassed 4,000 units in cumulative sales, and the company has expanded sales beyond South Korea to markets including Europe, China and Japan. WIRobotics has been accelerating its international business, with the United States and Canada as key strategic markets. To support this growth, the company established WIRobotics USA Inc. under General Manager Jacob Kim to build local operations in North America.

The companies also see significant opportunities to extend their collaboration to WIM Medi, which WIRobotics is developing for medical use. They view WIM Medi as a natural next step for the partnership, with entry into U.S. and Canadian medical and rehabilitation channels to follow applicable regulatory authorization and a separate agreement.

"Our goal is to make wearable mobility technology easier for people to experience and integrate into everyday life," said Younbaek Lee, co-CEO of WIRobotics. "Working with Ottobock gives us an opportunity to introduce WIM S to more people across North America. We will expand our engagement with customers in the region and strengthen WIM's global business foundation."

"At Ottobock, we are committed to helping people maintain mobility and independence through innovative solutions that support an active lifestyle," said Scott Schneider, Head of Government/Medical Affairs & Future Development at Ottobock. "WIRobotics is an exceptional company whose technology closely aligns with that vision. Through this partnership, we look forward to introducing WIM S to consumers across North America, beginning with a focused U.S. launch, while exploring new ways for people to experience wearable mobility technology firsthand."

For more information, visit https://usa.wirobotics.com