Tower Capital Takes Majority Stake in V-Key

February 13, 2026 | 19:26
(0) user say
The private equity firm acquired controlling interest in the digital identity and mobile security specialist.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Capital Asia ("TCA") is pleased to announce a strategic majority investment in V-Key ("the Company"), an Asia-Pacific focused provider of digital identity and Mobile Application Protection and Security ("MAPS") solutions.

The investment reflects TCA's conviction in V-Key's strong technology leadership and deep product capabilities, amid the growing importance of secure, seamless digital experiences across financial services and the broader digital economy. V-Key's end‑to‑end platform helps banks, fintechs, and enterprises securely onboard users, authenticate access, and protect mobile applications and transactions.

Today, V-Key's technology supports and protects over 300 applications for customers across 15 countries, including several of the largest financial institutions in Asia-Pacific. Built on a software‑based security architecture, the platform is designed for efficient deployment and scalability, supporting institutions as they expand digital services across Asia-Pacific and international markets.

"Secure digital identity has become foundational to how financial institutions and digital platforms serve customers," said Danny Koh, Founder and CEO of Tower Capital Asia. "V‑Key has built a robust platform that enables organisations to manage identity, authentication, and mobile app security at scale, with a strong track record in highly regulated environments. We are excited to partner with the team to accelerate product innovation and support the Company's growth."

Commenting on the transaction, Eddie Chau, Co‑Founder and Chairman of V‑Key shared, "For over a decade, V‑Key has focused on helping institutions secure digital identity and mobile transactions. As we considered a partner for our next phase of growth, TCA stood out for its long‑term partnership mindset, experience backing founder‑led technology businesses, and regional network."

Joseph Gan, Co-Founder and CEO, and inventor of V-OS, the patented Virtual Secure Element currently deployed across more than 500 million mobile devices globally, said "Together we will invest further in strengthening our unified digital identity and mobile application security capabilities – so clients can deploy confidently with speed and scale as their needs evolve."

Looking ahead, the partnership will focus on accelerating product innovation, strengthening V-Key's regional presence, and deepening relationships with financial institutions and digital platforms as demand for secure, mobile‑first digital services continues to grow. TCA will work alongside the leadership team to support organic growth and strategic initiatives, with a focus on long‑term value creation.

"V‑Key operates at the intersection of security, identity, and mobile applications – where execution and compliance standards are exacting," added Seth Lim, Senior Vice President at Tower Capital Asia. "We see a clear opportunity to support the team as they expand across financial services and adjacent digital sectors."

For more information on the firm, please visit www.towercapitalasia.com and www.v-key.com

By PR Newswire

Tower Capital Asia

