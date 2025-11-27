Four Seasons Education to report H1 FY2026 unaudited results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a tourism and education-related service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 ended August 31, 2025, on December 2, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 2, 2025 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 2, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong, China: 852-3018-4992 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Four Seasons Education."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.sijiedu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 9, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers: