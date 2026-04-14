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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Former UK defense AI officer joins Strider

April 14, 2026 | 10:37
(0) user say
The intelligence platform company recruited the British government's former chief data and artificial intelligence official to its leadership team.

LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Caroline Bellamy, former Chief Data and AI Officer at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), has joined the company as Executive Director.

Caroline brings more than 35 years of digital and data experience spanning government, industry, and most recently defence, combining deep expertise in digital, data and AI with an extensive international background including working across Five Eyes, allied partners and agencies.

In this new role, Caroline will help expand Strider's AI capabilities to deliver an agentic data refinery that global organizations rely on to understand and navigate global competition.

"Caroline is one of the foremost leaders in applying data and AI to complex economic and national security challenges," said Eric Levesque, President and Co-Founder of Strider Technologies. "Her experience building and operationalising advanced data capabilities across allied ecosystems aligns directly with how Strider is evolving its AI-powered strategic intelligence platform. As we continue developing our agentic AI capabilities to transform open-source data into strategic intelligence, her experience will strengthen our ability to provide clients with clearer, faster insight into nation-state risk and support more confident decision making."

As Western nations confront growing economic security threats from strategic competitors, organisations, industry and governments face persistent hostile activity from adversarial nations seeking to access sensitive data, critical infrastructure, technology, and talent. At the same time, organisations must navigate increasing operational complexity and resource constraints while making high-stakes decisions about technology, personnel, investment, and global partnerships.

Strider's AI-powered strategic intelligence platform analyses billions of publicly available data points to identify patterns of state-linked activity and emerging risks, enabling organisations to uncover hidden connections, assess exposure, and make quicker, more confident decisions.

"Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand how increasingly sophisticated competitors and indeed state actors exploit the openness of advanced digital and data capabilities and economies to access technology, talent, and sensitive intellectual property," said Caroline Bellamy, Executive Director at Strider Technologies. "Economic security is one of the defining challenges of our time, and it requires the best combination of technology, data, AI, and the right people with the skills to meet it. What drew me to Strider is exactly that, a diverse team that is genuinely mission-driven and ethically motivated, working globally for the security of what we want to defend. I'm proud to join an organisation where purpose and capability go hand in hand."

Caroline has spent the past six years serving as the UK Ministry of Defence's first ever Chief Data Officer, and most recently as its Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer. Caroline led the transformation of data capabilities and AI enablement across the organisation, spearheading the first Defence Data Strategy and driving a fundamental shift in how data is governed, shared, and exploited. Her work established new policies, governance frameworks, talent and capabilities to accelerate the use of advanced technologies and analytics, delivering data-enabled insight and decision advantage across Defence. Caroline has worked extensively across the global defence data ecosystem, forging collaboration with NATO, Five Eyes partners, allied governments, and industry to strengthen collective capability and accelerate the responsible use of data and AI in Defence and national security.

Prior to the Ministry of Defence, Caroline held senior leadership roles within FTSE 100 organisations working internationally including nine years at Vodafone and eight at Centrica, where she led major data and digital capability developments and required transformation programs. She has been recognised among the Top 50 Most Influential People in UK Technology (2024) and has been named one of DataIQ's 100 Most Influential People in Data since 2018. Caroline is a committed leader the promotion of diversity and talent and was named in top 20 Women in Data and Technology in 2019.

By PR Newswire

Strider Technologies, Inc.

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TagTag:
Strider intelligence platform company chief data and artificial

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