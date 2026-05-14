Lead Intelligent and Beijing humanoid robot center partner on human-robot collaboration

WUXI, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, during CIBF 2026 in Shenzhen, Lead Intelligent, a global leader in intelligent manufacturing solutions for new energy industries, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, China's national-level embodied intelligence innovation platform.

Leveraging LEAD's deep expertise in industrial intelligent manufacturing and the Innovation Center's cutting-edge embodied intelligence technologies, the two parties will jointly accelerate the large-scale deployment of humanoid robots from laboratories to real world industrial production lines, reshaping the future of new energy and advanced manufacturing industries.

Wang Lei, CEO of LEAD Group, and Mr. Xue Ming, CMO of the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, attended the signing ceremony alongside company representatives.

As global intelligent manufacturing enters a new phase of transformation, embodied intelligence and human-machine collaboration are emerging as key directions of next-generation industrial upgrades. Traditional manufacturing is rapidly evolving toward greater intelligence and flexibility, while the new energy industry—with its complex processes and demanding operating environments—faces increasing demand for highly adaptable intelligent systems capable of replacing repetitive and high-risk manual tasks. With their human-like mobility and operational flexibility, humanoid robots are becoming a critical breakthrough technology for addressing these challenges.

With years of experience in advanced manufacturing for the new energy industry, Lead Intelligent has built comprehensive expertise across the entire industrial chain, including equipment technologies, integrated process experience, and large-scale industrial application scenarios. The company possesses strong capabilities in production line integration and large-scale delivery, with deep insights into real-world manufacturing pain points.

Founded in November 2023, the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center was officially designated in October 2024 by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality as the "National and Local Co-Built Embodied Intelligence Robot Innovation Center." As China's first innovation center focused on embodied intelligent robotics, it possesses industry-leading capabilities of humanoid robots, underlying hardware and software architectures, and full-stack core technologies of the embodied large models.

With highly complementary strengths and closely aligned strategic visions, the partnership marks the beginning of a new era of "Intelligent Equipment + Humanoid Robots." Moving forward, the two sides will focus on deep collaboration in four key areas:

1. Scenario Integration to Accelerate Industrial Deployment

The partnership will focus on real-world new energy manufacturing scenarios, developing integrated "advanced equipment + humanoid robot" solutions to bring embodied intelligence onto production lines and expand its applications across advanced manufacturing. This includes enabling human-robot collaboration throughout production logistics, equipment operation, and maintenance processes.

2. Digital Intelligence Infrastructure to Strengthen the Industrial Foundation

The two parties will jointly establish industrial data collection centers and intelligent iteration systems tailored for general industrial and new energy applications. By leveraging massive on-site process action databases together with embodied large models and machine vision technologies, humanoid robots will be trained through imitation learning and generalized training to meet stringent industrial requirements for precision, cycle time, and stability.

3. Standardization Leadership to Build an Industry Ecosystem

The collaboration will also promote the joint development of industry standards for humanoid robot software and hardware, helping close existing standardization gaps while establishing platforms for technological innovation and industrial services. Together, the two parties aim to drive the standardized, scalable, and ecosystem-oriented development of the embodied intelligence industry.

4. Advanced Equipment Empowerment to Accelerate Mass Production

Leveraging Lead Intelligent's strengths in advanced turnkey equipment and intelligent manufacturing systems, the partnership will accelerate the mass production and commercialization of humanoid robots and their core components, using industrial manufacturing capabilities to further empower the development of embodied intelligence industry.

Looking ahead, Lead Intelligent and the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center will continue pushing the boundaries between intelligent manufacturing and embodied intelligence through technological innovation. Together, they aim to equip every advanced production line with a "smart brain" and "dexterous hands," opening a new era of human-robot collaboration and intelligent co-existence in advanced new energy manufacturing.