Family office leaders convene for Hong Kong Wealth for Good summit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - A principal dinner was held by the Government this evening (March 23), bringing together about 130 family office decision-makers from Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa to set the stage for the fourth edition of the Wealth for Good in Hong Kong (WGHK) Summit themed "Building Lasting Legacies", which will take place tomorrow (March 24)."For many, the future may feel less certain, more complex, than it did when we were at this event a year ago. But rest assured: Hong Kong stands strong and unwavering – a city where capital, institutions and families can keep a firm footing, even as the world around them is shifting," the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, said in his welcome remarks. "More and more family offices are turning to Hong Kong. We are now home to over 3 380 single family offices - a 25 per cent increase in the past two years. More than half of them have second-generation members, or beyond, in leadership roles. This reflects the confidence that ultra-high-net-worth families have in Hong Kong as a base for wealth transfer between generations."The night was highlighted by a magnificent "human-robot lion dance" performance at the start, where traditional lion dancers performed alongside agile robot dogs, bringing the stage to life through vivid movements. The display was a seamless blend of cultural heritage and cutting-edge technology, embodying Hong Kong's spirit of embracing both tradition and innovation, while echoing the Summit's focus on frontier themes such as AI and robotics.Set against a vibrant blend of heritage and innovation, attendees of the principal dinner had an enjoyable night filled with great food and lively exchanges. They were also impressed by the fascinating world-famous Hong Kong skyline, glamourised by photo spots decorated with neon light and retro Hong Kong vibes set up at an open area of the venue. The beautiful night scene created a more relaxing atmosphere for them to connect and share their ideas of bringing social impacts with their wealth.Tomorrow, family office decision makers and successors from around the world will engage in thought leadership by speakers on three core themes - "Strategic Asset Management for Family Legacy", "Cultural Value Foundation for a Thriving Market", and "Smart Tech Innovation Driving Capital Appreciation"- as well as a fireside chat on "Sports and Philanthropy" at the WGHK Summit. These conversations aim to inspire participants in various ways towards building legacies, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as the premier hub for global family offices for legacy planning and value creation.

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