Emeren Group 2025: Extraordinary General Meeting Notice Published

October 14, 2025 | 03:05
(0) user say
Shareholders vote on strategic pivot November 15, handing investors Emeren EGM keywords and proxy form.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar and storage project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that its extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") will be held at 2301 Sugar Bush Road, Suite 510, Raleigh, NC 27612, U.S. at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 9, 2025. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is October 23, 2025.

Shareholders will also be able to participate (but not vote) via live audio webcast in the EGM. To attend, please click the link below to access the webcast meeting:

Webcast Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTBlZmYyZjUtNTc2Ni00NjYyLTk2Y2UtMzQ1NGRjZmEzNjdk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22fe651217-67a6-4b20-b542-c91719989449%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2205e5f7b1-07e0-4efc-94dd-77030500bb0d%22%7d
Meeting ID: 247 667 731 688 0
Passcode: qb9Vt3jM

Copies of the notice of the EGM, proxy form, poll card and annual report will be available on Emeren's website at https://www.emeren.com/2025-egm-summary.

EGM Resolutions

The following resolutions to be proposed at the EGM will require a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy:

  1. To approve the filing of the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 18, 2025, as amended by an amendment agreement dated September 2, 2025 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Shurya Vitra Ltd. ("Parent"), Emeren Holdings Ltd. ("Merger Sub") and the Company, the articles of merger and the plan of merger with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands in order to give effect to the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company continuing as the surviving company as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, and to approve any and all transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.
  2. To vote on a non-binding advisory basis to approve the compensation that may be paid or become payable to our named executive officers that is based on or otherwise relates to the Merger.
  3. To vote on, if necessary or appropriate, the adjournment of the EGM, in order to allow the Company to solicit additional proxies in the event that there are insufficient proxies received at the time of the EGM to pass the foregoing resolutions.For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

By PR Newswire

Emeren Group Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Tag:
Emeren Group Extraordinary General Meeting Strategic Pivot November Shareholders Vote

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
