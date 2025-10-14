Emeren Group 2025: Extraordinary General Meeting Notice Published

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar and storage project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that its extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") will be held at 2301 Sugar Bush Road, Suite 510, Raleigh, NC 27612, U.S. at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 9, 2025. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is October 23, 2025.

Shareholders will also be able to participate (but not vote) via live audio webcast in the EGM. To attend, please click the link below to access the webcast meeting:

Webcast Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTBlZmYyZjUtNTc2Ni00NjYyLTk2Y2UtMzQ1NGRjZmEzNjdk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22fe651217-67a6-4b20-b542-c91719989449%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2205e5f7b1-07e0-4efc-94dd-77030500bb0d%22%7d

Meeting ID: 247 667 731 688 0

Passcode: qb9Vt3jM

Copies of the notice of the EGM, proxy form, poll card and annual report will be available on Emeren's website at https://www.emeren.com/2025-egm-summary.

EGM Resolutions

The following resolutions to be proposed at the EGM will require a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy: