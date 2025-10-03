Corporate

Emeren Group EGM Rescheduling 2025: Cancellation and New Dates Announced

October 03, 2025 | 21:28
Company updates stakeholders on meeting changes, offering finance blogs Emeren Group EGM keywords and schedule.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar and storage project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that its extraordinary general meeting previously scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on October 21, 2025 (the "Previously Scheduled EGM"), to consider and vote on, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended), dated as of June 18, 2025, by and among the Company, Shurya Vitra Ltd., and Emeren Holdings Ltd, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the "Merger Proposal"), is cancelled with immediate effect, and the Company plans to announce the date of a new extraordinary general meeting (the "New EGM") to consider and vote on, among other things, the Merger Proposal, as soon as it has finalized and filed the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and the definitive transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 related to the Merger Proposal.

As previously announced on September 2, 2025, the date of the Previously Scheduled EGM is subject to postponement depending on the review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of the proxy statement on Schedule 14A and the transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 related to the Merger Proposal filed by the Company on September 2, 2025. In light of the time it would require to make further amendments to these filings, the Company decided to cancel the Previously Scheduled EGM and convene a New EGM on a later date to consider and vote on, among other things, the Merger Proposal. The Company will provide notice of the New EGM, including the record date for the New EGM, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and the Company's memorandum and articles of association.

For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

By PR Newswire

Emeren Group Ltd

TagTag:
Emeren Group EGM Rescheduling Finance Blogs Rescheduling New Dates

