Elliott Kansai Electric Statement 2025: Urges 40 per cent Dividend Hike

September 11, 2025 | 19:17
Activist fund reveals 7 per cent stake, pushes faster coal divestment and share buybacks, arguing 1.2× book valuation lags global utility peers.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant ownership stake in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc. ("Kansai Electric" or the "Company"), making Elliott one of the Company's largest shareholders, today issued the following statement:

Elliott's investment in Kansai Electric reflects our respect for the Company's history and its importance to the Kansai region, as well as our belief in its potential as it continues to build on its position as Japan's leading producer of low-cost and low-carbon electricity. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with Kansai Electric's management team and other key stakeholders to strengthen the Company's core business. By increasing shareholder returns, unlocking capital from its non-core assets and improving profitability, we believe the Company can enhance its funding flexibility for future growth and bolster its appeal as a long-term investment proposition.

By PR Newswire

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Kansai Electric

