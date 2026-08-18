Enginprime Medical secures $12 million Series A funding round

SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enginprime Medical ("Enginprime" or the "Company"), a developer of percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) technology, today announced the closing of a $12M Series A financing round, exclusively led by Qiming Venture Partners. Proceeds will fund the registration clinical trial of OpusOne™ in China and support regulatory submissions and early-stage clinical development of the platform globally.

Founded in 2023 by Voyagers Capital and a team of experienced engineers, Enginprime is developing next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist systems. The company's lead product, OpusOne™, is designed to deliver higher flow rates from a smaller catheter profile.

"We are deeply grateful to Qiming Venture Partners and Voyagers Capital for their strategic support," said Zhiyong Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Enginprime. "This funding marks a pivotal milestone as we advance and scale a globally competitive pVAD system. We are committed to executing our global clinical and regulatory strategies to deliver reliable, cost-effective percutaneous ventricular assist solutions to market."

Shuo Mao, Principal of Qiming Venture Partners said, " The foldable impeller pVAD achieves greater flow capacity with a lower-profile design, effectively reducing clinical complications and broadening patient eligibility and clinical applicability. It delivers significant clinical value for ventricular assist therapy. To date, no comparable product has obtained global regulatory approval, representing an untapped technological frontier in the industry. We believe that with solid industrial expertise and profound clinical insights, coupled with the joint efforts of its core team and shareholders, Enginprime's differentiated pVAD innovation is poised to fill the global market gap and bring substantial therapeutic benefits to patients worldwide."

"Enginprime came out of Voyagers Capital's Venture Creation model, and the team has more than delivered on the bar we set when we started the company," said Fiona Zhang, Partner at Voyagers Capital. "We see a clear gap and opportunities in the global pVAD market, and look forward to bringing OpusOne™ to the market in China and globally with the support of Qiming Venture Partners and other strategic partners."