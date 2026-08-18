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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Intuitive builds 316,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Malaysia

August 18, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
Surgical equipment maker Intuitive expanded its Asia Pacific operations on 17 August 2026, building a 316,000-square-foot plant in Penang scheduled to open by 2028.

PENANG, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), announced that it has entered into a lease agreement with Penang Development Corporation (PDC) for its new manufacturing facility in Bandar Cassia Technology Park, Penang, Malaysia. The investment reflects the company's continued confidence in Asia Pacific, one of the world's fastest-growing regions for robotic-assisted surgery.

The 316,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin operations in 2028 and create 1,200 highly skilled jobs by 2032. The site will manufacture Intuitive's surgical instruments and electromechanical devices used with the da Vinci surgical system, expanding the company's global manufacturing footprint to support the increasing demand across Asia Pacific.

"Asia Pacific represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for robotic-assisted surgery," said Glenn Vavoso, Senior Vice President and President of Asia Pacific, Intuitive." This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region, and further strengthens our ability to deliver the innovation, quality, and reliability our customers expect. Ultimately, it will help expand access to robotic-assisted surgery for more patients in the region."

Since entering Asia Pacific more than two decades ago, Intuitive's da Vinci surgical systems have enabled surgeons to treat more than 2.5 million patients across 13 markets in the region. Today, the company collaborates with healthcare providers to advance minimally invasive care through its technology, clinical education, and the development of a strong robotic-assisted surgery ecosystem.

"Expanding our global manufacturing network requires thoughtful, long-term investments that enable us to scale while maintaining the operational excellence that defines Intuitive," said Mark Brosius, Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing and Supply Chain Officer for Intuitive. "This new facility will become an integral part of our global manufacturing operations, helping us consistently deliver the high-quality, innovative products our customers and patients depend on."

The investment also marks another milestone in Penang's continued efforts to attract high-value manufacturing and innovation-driven industries.

The Right Honourable Mr. Chow Kon Yew, Chief Minister of Penang said, "Intuitive's investment reflects the confidence that global industry leaders have in Penang's mature industrial ecosystem, highly skilled workforce and proven manufacturing excellence. It further strengthens our growing MedTech ecosystem and reinforces Penang's position as a preferred destination for advanced medical technology manufacturing. We are confident that investments such as this will accelerate our ambition to become the leading MedTech hub in Southeast Asia."

For more information, please visit https://investpenang.gov.my/ and follow InvestPenang's social media channels: Facebook; LinkedIn; WhatsApp Channel and TikTok.

By PR Newswire

Intuitive

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Intuitive Intuitive builds manufacturing Surgical equipment maker Roboticassisted surgery

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