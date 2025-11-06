Corporate

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

November 06, 2025 | 10:09
(0) user say
EaseUS announced the release of EaseUS Disk Copy 6.9.0, featuring the brand-new "Migrate to Win11" function.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS announced the release of EaseUS Disk Copy 6.9.0, featuring the brand-new "Migrate to Win11" function. This upgrade enables users to move to Windows 11 effortlessly while cloning their disks, combining system migration, data transfer, and OS upgrade into a single, streamlined process.

Why EaseUS Introduces 'Migrate to Win11' Feature

With over a decade of innovation in disk cloning and data protection, EaseUS continues to redefine how users manage operating system transitions and hardware upgrades, making every step faster, simpler, and more secure.

When users replace a hard drive, switch to a new PC, or clone HDD to SSD, they often face the same difficulties: long installation times, complex driver configurations, and the risk of losing files or customized settings. Traditional reinstallations require hours of manual work, including backing up data, reinstalling applications, and reconfiguring systems, all of which can disrupt workflow and productivity.

EaseUS Disk Copy 6.9.0 provides a unified solution to these challenges. The new Migrate to Win11 feature allows users to upgrade their operating system and clone hard drive simultaneously, keeping all existing data, applications, and preferences fully intact.

"Our goal has always been to make data and system transitions as simple as possible," said the Product Manager. "With the Migrate to Windows 11 feature, users can complete an upgrade and disk copy in one step without the reinstallations or data loss."

What's New in EaseUS Disk Copy 6.9.0

The "Migrate to Win 11" mode integrates OS upgrade intelligence with advanced cloning technology. The software automatically verifies hardware compatibility, clones the existing system, and performs an in-place upgrade that maintains data integrity.

Key Highlights of the Migrate to Win11 Feature：

  • Upgrade and migrate in one step: Complete system migration and Windows 11 upgrade simultaneously, no reinstallation required.
  • Bypass hardware limitations: Seamlessly upgrade to Windows 11 even on PCs that don't meet official TPM or Secure Boot requirements.
  • Clean and efficient migration: Automatically skips temporary files, cache, and other unnecessary data for a cleaner system transfer.
  • Zero-risk process: Original disk data remains untouched during migration, ensuring full data safety and reliability.

By combining cloning and upgrading in one streamlined process, EaseUS Disk Copy eliminates redundant steps and technical barriers, giving both individual users and IT professionals a reliable way to migrate systems safely.

Ideal Use Scenarios

The new feature is designed for diverse scenarios where system transitions are needed, including:

  • Upgrading to a new computer without reinstalling Windows
  • Moving OS from HDD to SSD with Windows 11 preloaded
  • Testing Windows 11 compatibility before committing to a full upgrade
  • IT administrators performing batch migrations across multiple devices

EaseUS Disk Copy 6.9.0 offers an intuitive interface and a guided process suitable for all skill levels. Advanced users can customize migration paths, clone only the system partition, or adjust partition sizes during transfer.

Performance and Reliability Enhancements

Under the hood, version 6.9.0 features a robust cloning engine optimized for speed and accuracy. Multithreaded read-write operations, 4K sector alignment, and smarter error recovery ensure stable cloning even on complex hardware configurations. The result is a migration experience that combines ease of use with technical precision.

Availability

EaseUS Disk Copy 6.9.0 is now available for download worldwide.
Release Date: October 14, 2025
Supported Systems: Windows 7/8/10/11
Download Link: https://down.easeus.com/product/dc_demo
Website: https://www.easeus.com

By PR Newswire

EaseUS

