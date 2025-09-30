Corporate

Dorsett Wanchai Wins HK01 Favourite Family Hotel 2025

September 30, 2025 | 15:18
(0) user say
Family suites and kids' check-in desk secure the title, handing travel writers Hong Kong family hotel keywords and package link.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2025 - The 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong has been crowned "Favourite Family Hotel" by HK01 — one of Hong Kong's leading and most-viewed digital media platforms with 5M+ monthly traffic — at the 5th HK01 Parenting Favourite Lifestyle Brand Awards 2025 held on August 29. The award celebrates the hotel's commitment to creating memorable family stays, with spacious rooms and thoughtful touches tailored for little travellers.

Located near Ocean Park and within easy reach of Hong Kong Disneyland, Dorsett Wanchai sets itself apart with its exclusive Dorsett 26 Hours experience — offering families flexible check-in and out time, such as check-in at 4:00 PM and check-out at 6:00 PM the next day — giving them extra time to explore and make lasting memories.

Award-Winning Comfort, That's Fantastic for Families

To mark this achievement, Dorsett Wanchai introduces the Fantastic 4 Family Room Package — a year-round offer with up to 35% off family rooms, including Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms (for up to five), and Interconnecting Rooms. The package includes daily breakfast, kid-friendly amenities such as branded bath products and child-sized slippers, plus complimentary baby gear rentals — from bottle warmers to dining utensils — so families can pack light and stay stress-free.

Upon arrival, children are welcomed with a Little Foodie snack box and a Jasper Teddy plush, while selected rooms feature in-room piñata surprises. Throughout the stay, little guests can enjoy a daily candy bar, get creative with Dorsett's colouring kit, or have fun at the Star War pinball machine.

Conveniently located on Hong Kong Island, Dorsett Wanchai offers easy access to theme parks and family-friendly attractions, made smoother with the hotel's complimentary shuttle service to key transport links.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to creating thoughtful experiences that go beyond expectations for families visiting Hong Kong. Paired with our exclusive Dorsett 26 Hours stay, we're proud to offer a flexible and memorable hotel experience that brings comfort, joy, and convenience for families," said Ms. Anita Chan, General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong.

BOOK NOW for a family vacation at this award-winning hotel!

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong



★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Dorsett Wanchai Favourite Family Hotel Family Hotel

