Dimora Medical hydrocolloid product goes viral for acne use

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 28 days, Dimora Medical has seen an average daily increase of over 165% in visitors to its TikTok Shop for its hydrocolloid roll, driven by several factors, with a recent creator video emerging as a key source of visibility and interest. Originally designed as a medical-grade wound dressing, the roll is now gaining wider attention from consumers who value its flexibility, ease of use, and greater value compared with small pre-cut pimple patches.

Unlike individual acne patches, the hydrocolloid roll can be trimmed to the exact size needed, whether for a single blemish, a larger breakout area, or minor wound coverage. It gives users more usable material in one package and is a practical home-care item that can be used to address multiple everyday needs.

Authentic, lifestyle creator content goes viral

The video, posted by the creator @toporganize, starts with her showing Dimora Medical's hydrocolloid roll and exclaiming, "I wish that someone would have put me on to these sooner than last week!" She then describes how the 16-foot-long roll is a much better value than smaller pimple pads, and how it's easy to cut and shape to apply on different parts of her face.

Her practical, real presentation of how to use the roll while emphasizing how the roll aids skin repair for minor facial imperfections has attracted a new group of users to Dimora Medical. The roll itself is hypoallergenic and has passed strict third-party skin irritation and skin sensitivity tests.

Safe, skin-friendly wound and acne recovery

Made of a gentle, non-irritating adhesive, Dimora Medical's hydrocolloid roll is applied directly to the skin. By creating a moist healing environment, it effectively promotes wound recovery and brings a healing efficiency that is 2-3 times higher than other conventional cures.

It also brings visible relief to acne sufferers. Acne pus is actively absorbed, while noticeable redness and swelling are reduced within 8 hours. The hydrocolloid roll effectively addresses multiple acne concerns, including common pimples, papules, and cystic acne.

The medical-grade hydrocolloid roll is FDA certified and was independently tested by STC labs. It passed under the international standard ISO 10993-23 for skin irritation, as determined by intracutaneous reactivity. It also passed the ISO 10993-5 standard for skin sensitivity, as determined by cytotoxicity.

For more information, please visit https://www.dimoramedical.com/.