Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chinese materials giant uses Hangzhou as European invasion launchpad

September 04, 2025 | 14:36
(0) user say
When Zhejiang manufacturers eye German engineering prowess, the resulting industrial marriage could reshape global supply chains – or create expensive cultural misunderstandings.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Against the backdrop of West Lake, where the reflections of water meet the glow of technology, Global New Material International Holdings Limited ("Global New Material International") officially completed the acquisition of the global Surface Solutions business (Susonity) from Merck KGaA and inaugurated its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tonglu, Hangzhou.

This €665 million cross-border acquisition is not only the largest cross-border transaction in China's pearlescent materials industry, but also a critical step for Zhejiang-based companies in deeply integrating into the global industrial chain and reshaping their influence in the global value ecosystem.

The ceremony, themed "As One We Rise, Together We Shine", began with an AI-powered animated countdown. Virtual imagery merged seamlessly with the physical stage, as laser beams and captivating lighting intertwined to form an exciting global network — a vivid embodiment of Global New Material's corporate philosophy: "Driven with Technology, Growing with the World."

In the highly symbolic "map lighting" segment, distinguished guests jointly commenced the ceremony. Through a digital map display, the guests lit up China, Germany, and multiple core business hubs across the Asia-Pacific region. The light beams, connecting the markets one by one, brought to life a strategic blueprint of real-time global connectivity, industrial-financial synergy, and a vision of global synergies powered by technology.

Zhejiang is one of China's most vibrant and international provinces. As a Zhejiang-based company, Global New Material International aims to integrate German technology, China's market, and Asia-Pacific manufacturing efficiency, achieving true global operations through this acquisition. This epitomizes Zhejiang companies' pursuit of synergetic development.

In his speech, Su Ertian, Chairman and CEO of Global New Material International, emphasized that the acquisition is not only a milestone in the company's global strategy but also a turning point for China's materials industry – moving from "technology followers" to "value co-creators."

"We are integrating not just technology, capacity, and channels, but building an innovation ecosystem that transcends cultures and geographies," he said.

Johannes Baillou, Chairman of the Merck family board, spoke highly of this China-German business collaboration.

From "going out" to "going deep", Zhejiang entrepreneurs are actively navigating global industrial shifts. As a hub of the Yangtze River Delta's open economy, Zhejiang companies have moved beyond the early stage of simply exporting products, entering a new phase of "systemic globalization" driven by capital, technology, and branding. This acquisition stands out to be the epitome of Zhejiang firms leveraging cross-border transactions to acquire critical technologies and expand market networks. It signals that Chinese companies are no longer just providers of capital, but leaders in technology integration and strategic upgrading.

At the "Global Development and Cross-Border Integration Forum" held in the afternoon, Chairman Su and several experts discussed the overhaul of the global materials industry value chain. The forum focused on topics such as co-creation of technology, compliance management, and cultural integration – sending a clear message of confidence: Chinese companies are evolving from a participant in globalization to setting global standards.

Notably, this acquisition follows Global New Material International's purchase of South Korea's CQV in 2023, marking another step in its external growth strategy. The company is building a global supply chain network with Europe as the technology hub and Asia-Pacific as the efficiency center, creating the "China-Europe dual engine with Asia-Pacific synergy".

As the lights dimmed and the forum concluded, the event – which blended technology, industry, and culture – came to an end. However, Global New Material International's global integration journey has only just begun. From the Qiantang River to the Rhine, from "exporting products" to "building global ecosystems", Zhejiang entrepreneurs are proving through pragmatic and profound international practices that the global development of Chinese companies is not a one-way expansion, but a mutually beneficial journey of multi-cultural exchange and multi-market advancement.

The event was attended by hundreds of business and financial industry leaders from China and abroad.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Global New Material International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
west lake Global New Material International Hangzhou

Related Contents

Zhejiang University AI Trailblazers 2025: Fueling Hangzhou's Global Rise

Zhejiang University AI Trailblazers 2025: Fueling Hangzhou's Global Rise

Hangzhou Strengthens Global Ties Through Sister Cities

Hangzhou Strengthens Global Ties Through Sister Cities

Global seekers rediscover 5,000 years of Hangzhou magic at HZICC

Global seekers rediscover 5,000 years of Hangzhou magic at HZICC

Tech Meets Tradition: International Youth Reimagine Museums in Hangzhou

Tech Meets Tradition: International Youth Reimagine Museums in Hangzhou

Venus Medtech Reports 2024 Profit Surge on Innovation and Global Expansion

Venus Medtech Reports 2024 Profit Surge on Innovation and Global Expansion

China Matters' Feature: Musicians on How History Enlightens the Future

China Matters' Feature: Musicians on How History Enlightens the Future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020