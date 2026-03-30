China holds national showcase of rare operatic genres

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - Recently, the second National Showcase of Outstanding Works from China's Rare Operatic Genres , titled "Ancient Echoes, Treasured Legacies," was held in Boxing County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province. The event was co-organized by the China Theatre Association, the Shandong Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and other cultural organizations.Rare operatic genres, often referred to as endangered theatrical forms, are typically characterized by strong regional identities, limited reach, scarce inheritors, and relatively small scale. Shaped over centuries, they embody distinctive musical styles and performance forms of high artistic value and deep cultural resonance. As an integral part of intangible cultural heritage, they preserve local dialects, customs, and cultural ideals..Their protection, transmission, and revitalization are essential to strengthening the foundations of Chinese opera and advancing the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional Chinese culture.This year's showcase drew participation from over 100 troupes nationwide, with 36 outstanding works selected. Covering genres such as Yong Opera, Qian Opera, Qi Opera, Dunqiang, and Yong Opera, the showcase highlighted recent progress in safeguarding and revitalizing China's rare operatic traditions.

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