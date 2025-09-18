Corporate

Nuix Germany Tax Authority Deal 2025: Forensic Data Analytics Boost

September 18, 2025 | 10:50
(0) user say
Multi-year contract targets VAT fraud and crypto trails, handing compliance bloggers Nuix forensic software keywords and downloadable case study.

SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuix ('the Company', ASX: NXL) today announces it has won a multiyear contract to supply forensic analysis software to the tax authority of German state Rhineland-Palatinate (Landesamt für Steuern Rheinland-Pfalz).

Nuix Neo automates workflows, ingesting data from over 1,000 file types at scale. Using responsible AI, advanced automation, and deep link-analysis, the software enables investigators to uncover the truth in vast, complex datasets and collaborate in real time. Nuix delivers consistent, auditable, and defensible results, bringing critical evidence to the surface.

Globally, Nuix supports tax authorities, integrity agencies, and other regulators in centralising and analysing large datasets to help investigators detect financial irregularities, strengthen tax compliance, and enhance the efficiency of investigative processes.

Jonathan Rubinsztein, CEO of Nuix, said: "This partnership underscores why nearly 100 regulators worldwide trust Nuix for their most complex investigations. As the go-to technology for regulators worldwide, we're proud to support the State Tax Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate in driving regulatory excellence and uncovering truth.

"Our partnership with the State Tax Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate reflects a shared vision for innovation and integrity in regulatory work. We're proud to help them achieve their goals."

Stefan Dörn, Project Manager in the Tax Administration of Rhineland- at Landesamt für Steuern Rheinland-Pfalz, said: "Following a Europe-wide tender process, we chose Nuix which offered the best solution for our organization. Its technology can help streamline and accelerate our audits and investigations to more efficiency."

By PR Newswire

Nuix

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nuix Rhineland-Palatinate forensic analysis software

