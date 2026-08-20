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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CES Asia Unveiled expands into Seoul for KES partnership

August 20, 2026 | 15:12
(0) user say
Consumer technology trade event CES Asia Unveiled partnered with the Korea Electronics Association on 20 August 2026 to host regional innovation showcases in Seoul.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®, announces CES Asia™ Unveiled Seoul, in partnership with the Korea Electronics Association (KEA) during KES Oct. 13-16 at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center. Building on Korea's strong participation at CES, the event will connect innovators, exhibitors, startups, investors and media. CES Asia Unveiled Seoul will showcase Korean companies preparing to exhibit at CES, offering a preview of the technologies they will bring to the global stage in Las Vegas.

"Korean innovation is helping shape the technologies, ideas and partnerships driving our industry forward," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA. "Korea is a valued part of the CES community and we're thrilled to partner with KEA as it celebrates its 50th anniversary to bring CES Asia Unveiled to Seoul. Together, we will build momentum toward CES 2027."

CES will participate in KES programming through a keynote conversation with Fabrizio and a presentation on the technology trends that will shape CES 2027 and the future of innovation. The sessions will highlight Korea's growing influence across AI, mobility, digital health and consumer technology, as well as the country's continued engagement with CES.

Korea is one of CES's strongest international markets, with more than 13,000 attendees traveling to CES 2026. At CES 2026, KEA exhibited on the show floor and helped connect Korean innovators with global customers, partners, investors and media.

"KEA works closely with companies across Korea's technology sector to advance innovation and accelerate global growth," said Jaeyoung Park, CEO and President, KEA. "CES Asia Unveiled Seoul creates a new opportunity to strengthen connections across Korea's technology ecosystem, spotlight the country's dynamic innovation and build momentum toward CES 2027 as Korea continues to stand out on the global technology stage."

Korea plays a leading role in the global technology industry, driving advances across consumer electronics, mobility, semiconductors, AI and digital health. Home to some of the world's most influential technology companies and a thriving startup ecosystem, Korea remains an important source of innovation showcased each year at CES.

As part of CTA's engagement across Asia this October, CTA leaders will also participate in CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong, connecting with innovators, business leaders and media from across the region ahead of CES 2027.

CES 2027, where global business gets done, takes place January 6–9, 2027 in Las Vegas.

About CES®: CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®: As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Korea Electronics Association (KEA): The Korea Electronics Association (KEA), established in 1976, is Korea's leading industry association representing the electronics and IT sectors. KEA supports the growth and global competitiveness of Korea's technology industry by promoting innovation, AI transformation, global business and industry cooperation. Learn more at KEA official website

By PR Newswire

Consumer Technology Association

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TagTag:
CES Asia Unveiled seoul KES

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