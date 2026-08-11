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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BSR seeks $600 million for Dung Quat refinery expansion

August 11, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
BSR is seeking $600 million in financing for the Dung Quat Oil Refinery expansion and upgrade project.
BSR seeks $600 million for Dung Quat refinery expansion
Levelling works for the Dung Quat Oil Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project are being sped up. Photo courtesy of BSR

According to an announcement on August 10, BSR formally issued the request for proposal to banks and international financial institutions to select a lending consortium for the Dung Quat expansion, including a Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA). The step follows extensive preparation with financial advisers to structure funding that matches the project’s scale, schedule and technical characteristics.

BSR is seeking approximately $600 million in debt financing, equal to about 40 per cent of the project’s $1.49 billion total investment. The balance will be covered by equity and other sources. This structure allows BSR to phase capital deployment, avoid unnecessary early borrowing and better control interest costs during construction.

The request for proposal does not prescribe a single funding model. Banks may propose facilities insured by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group; export-credit-agency-backed loans linked to the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package; or offshore commercial loans. The flexibility allows BSR to compare interest rates, tenors, insurance costs, disbursement conditions and risk-sharing arrangements.

BSR expects to select the financing consortium and MLA in the fourth quarter of 2026 and aims to have debt ready for disbursement from the third quarter of 2027. Until then, the company will use equity to maintain project progress. This approach helps balance cash flow, minimise unnecessary financing costs and preserve flexibility during EPC implementation.

The Dung Quat expansion will raise capacity from 148,000 to 171,000 barrels per day, broaden crude-processing flexibility and enable production of Euro V standard fuels. It is therefore more than a capacity project; it is a comprehensive upgrade in product quality, feedstock adaptability and operating efficiency.

US firms deepen energy engagement with Vietnam US firms deepen energy engagement with Vietnam

US companies are stepping up engagement with Vietnam's energy sector, underscoring growing bilateral cooperation across energy security, clean energy development and long-term sustainable growth.
BSR secures three months of crude supply for Dung Quat refinery BSR secures three months of crude supply for Dung Quat refinery

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has secured enough crude oil to operate its Dung Quat refinery for the next three months amid Middle East supply disruptions.
BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels

As Vietnam advances its energy transition, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) is partnering with the German Development Agency (GIZ) to assess the potential of green hydrogen-based synthetic fuels to support Vietnam's decarbonisation goals.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Dung Quat refinery expansion BSR financing project Oil Refinery Expansion international financial institutions Product quality upgrade

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