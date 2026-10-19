Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bosideng hosts 50th anniversary fashion exhibition in Paris

October 19, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
Apparel manufacturer Bosideng hosted its 50th anniversary fashion exhibition at Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo in Paris, presenting redesigned downwear collections.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – Bosideng celebrated its 50th anniversary with "The Bloom" at the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, Karl Lagerfeld's former Paris residence. The presentation marked the brand's first appearance on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar, following previous shows in New York, Milan and London.

1.JPG

Designed by Creative Director Pietro Ferragina, the collection transformed the down jacket from winter essential into a fashion statement. Art Deco geometry met Chinese craftsmanship, including Haipai qipao-inspired tailoring and traditional Song brocade, in silhouettes combining warmth, structure and movement.

Four lines—Extreme Cold, Outdoor, Business and Puff—explored different expressions of modern winterwear. From sculptural evening silhouettes to technical outerwear and refined city dressing, the collection demonstrated the versatility of down. A finale of pink down evening looks offered a softer, unexpected interpretation of the material.

Jet Gao, Group Vice President and General Manager of International Business at Bosideng Group, attended alongside international supermodel Coco Rocha and guests from the worlds of fashion, culture and the arts, including actresses Mao Xiaotong, Michelle Chen and Ouyang Didi, and actor Chen Tianxiang.

For Bosideng founder, Chairman & President Gao Dekang, the Paris presentation reflected five decades of expertise and a commitment to fashion and cultural exchange between China and France.

An accompanying anniversary exhibition traced the brand's design evolution, highlighting collaborations with Jean Paul Gaultier, Kenzo Takada and MSGM alongside signature downwear innovations. Celebrations continued at the Eiffel Tower with "The Next Great Chapter," Bosideng's 50th Anniversary International Gala.

Bosideng has been China's best-selling down jacket brand for 31 consecutive years. Now sold in 72 countries and worn by more than 200 million people, the brand enters its next chapter seeking to establish downwear as a lasting presence in international fashion.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By iBLUE PARIS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bosideng fashion exhibition Paris

Related Contents

Young Prodigy Ahan Mehra Shines at Prestigious Art Capital Exhibition in Paris

Young Prodigy Ahan Mehra Shines at Prestigious Art Capital Exhibition in Paris

Vietnam attends AI Action Summit in Paris

Vietnam attends AI Action Summit in Paris

Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated in France

Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated in France

The Paris deal climate initiative that could escalate greenwashing

The Paris deal climate initiative that could escalate greenwashing

Djokovic hits the ground running in Paris

Djokovic hits the ground running in Paris

Paris enters new lockdown as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs

Paris enters new lockdown as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Green SM and Elife partner to expand electric ride hailing

Green SM and Elife partner to expand electric ride hailing

AITO targets European vehicle market entry in autumn 2027

AITO targets European vehicle market entry in autumn 2027

Aolani signs agreements for 500MW Malaysian AI data centres

Aolani signs agreements for 500MW Malaysian AI data centres

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Dogness introduces Google Gemini powered automated pet feeding device

Dogness introduces Google Gemini powered automated pet feeding device

Creality launches Ender 3 V3 Mega printer at 669 dollars

Creality launches Ender 3 V3 Mega printer at 669 dollars

Youlife Group reports revenue growth across blue collar employment platform

Youlife Group reports revenue growth across blue collar employment platform

Classys launches Shurink Home beauty device line on US platforms

Classys launches Shurink Home beauty device line on US platforms

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020