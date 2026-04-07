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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BLUETTI crowdfunds ultra-slim refrigerator backup power system

April 07, 2026 | 10:14
(0) user say
The portable energy company initiated a Kickstarter campaign for a compact battery designed specifically for appliance emergency power.

SYDNEY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy leader BLUETTI will launch its ultra-slim FridgePower power solution on Kickstarter on April 17, 2026, with an early-bird lock-in offer for pre-launch supporters. Part of BLUETTI's growing ecosystem to address specific needs, this efficient UPS backup is a reliable power solution for apartments, narrow spaces, camper vans, and off-grid travel setups.

75mm Slim Profile for Tight Spaces

Just phone-width thick, FridgePower discreetly slots into kitchen gaps, fridge tops, or wall-mounts with a 10-minute DIY kit. Bolstered with anti-vibration measures, it fits securely behind SUV seats, under RV floors, or in camper storage. Pairing it with Charger 2 creates a self-sufficient off-grid power setup that recharges at 800W from the vehicle's alternator when driving.

Top Efficiency with 10-Year Durability

FridgePower's industry-leading 3W standby draw presents 70% better efficiency than rivals, saving 600Wh daily—enough to extend fridge runtime by half a day. The EV-grade LiFePO₄ cells offer a decade of use. Combined with the pass-through charging, it promises long-term outage preparedness and energy conservation.

Powerful, Expandable, and Beginner-Friendly

The 1,800W continuous power (3,600W peak) handles high-surge fridges, sump pumps, Wi-Fi routers, and other critical loads. Its 2,016Wh capacity runs a standard fridge 21+ hours, or up to four days when adding three slim BlueCell 200 batteries for 8kWh total storage. Plug-n-play simplicity and DIY-able installation make it a good entry point for first-time adopters.

Smartly Controlled UPS Protection

Built for modern homes, the FridgePower integrates with Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant for easy, voice-based interactions. While an optional Display 1 Magnetic Screen visualizes key statistics, the intuitive BLUETTI app further elevates energy management with remote control, TOU scheduling, and proactive charging in bad weather. With <10ms UPS switching, it protects against blackouts and auto-reverts to the grid for added security.

Early Access and Availability

BLUETTI FridgePower will be officially launched on Kickstarter on April 17, 2026, and its $10 USD lock-in offer is available now for early supporters to unlock exclusive benefits—Super Early Bird Discount, Priority Shipping, Exclusive Mystery Gift and Double BLUETTI Plus Points.

Back FridgePower on Kickstarter today to unlock exclusive rewards and limited-time discounts!

By PR Newswire

BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
BLUETTI backup power system

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