BLUETTI launches Elite 300 with faster charging for off-grid use

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer road trips in full swing, BLUETTI is offering its Elite 300 portable power station bundled with the Charger 2 alternator charger at a special price of AUD $3,499.

Built for caravans, campers, and motorhomes, the bundle pairs the smallest 3kWh power station and the world's first 1,200W solar + alternator dual charger, helping road trippers spend less time waiting on power and more time enjoying the journey.

Charge While Driving, Nonstop Trips

The Elite 300 packs 3,014Wh capacity in a compact 26.3kg body, making it easy to carry between vehicle and tent. It supports up to 2,300W AC input for fast 1.6-hour recharges at home or caravan parks.

On the road, traditional 12V outlets can take over a day to recharge a battery this size. Charger 2 reduces that to only 3.6 hours, pulling up to 800W from the alternator while prioritizing 600W solar, for a combined 1,200W input. That's around 13 times faster than standard vehicle charging and a major upgrade over the previous Charger 1.

Built-in protections prevent starter battery drain, with D+ signal support for modern smart alternators. Charger 2 also offers 800W reverse charging for emergency jump-starting, plus trickle and pulse modes to maintain battery health during long trips.

Arrive Powered for Days of Boondocking

Whether driving or parked, the Elite 300 provides 2,400W continuous output with 4,800W lifting power, comfortably running fridges, induction cooktops, and portable air conditioners.

Eight versatile outlets, including a 12V/30A RV port, support multi-device charging without extra adapters. A full charge can power a 50W car fridge for roughly four days. And up to 1,200W solar input extends off-grid stays.

Upgradable System Open for More Possibilities

For greater energy independence, optional BLUETTI battery packs like the B300K expand storage, while the DC Hub distributes up to 600W of 24V/12V DC power across multiple outputs for onboard devices. All together create a streamlined, multi-source microgrid that supports app control via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Charger 2 works with around 95% of third-party power stations, allowing travelers to retrofit existing builds. Installation is straightforward, with clear tutorials, and it's a drop-in upgrade for Charger 1 users. Back home, the Elite 300 doubles as a 10ms UPS, providing seamless backup during storm outages or bushfire season disruptions.

Get the Elite 300 combo now for a powered summer trip.