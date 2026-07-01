Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2026 - WHC, the Belgium-based premium Omega-3 brand, today officially announced the launch of its flagship fish oil supplement, UnoCardio 1000, in Singapore, marking its strategic entry into the Southeast Asian market. This milestone expansion comes at a pivotal time, as Southeast Asia's nutraceutical market enters a sophisticated new era driven by unprecedented post-pandemic health awareness. Within this landscape, Singapore—with its high disposable income and rigorous regulatory framework—stands as the premier strategic hub for top-tier international brands establishing their presence in the Asia-Pacific.

Pharmaceutical-Grade 95% High Concentration : WHC fish oil sets a clear boundary against generic alternatives that offer only 30%-50% purity. This made in Europe, GMP-compliant High-concentration fish oil delivers clinical-grade efficacy directly to the cells.

WHC fish oil sets a clear boundary against generic alternatives that offer only 30%-50% purity. This made in Europe, GMP-compliant High-concentration fish oil delivers clinical-grade efficacy directly to the cells. Joint R&D with KD Pharma: As a GOED member, WHC partners with pharmaceutical giant KD Pharma, utilizing Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) technology to pioneer a new era in high-purity extraction.

As a GOED member, WHC partners with pharmaceutical giant KD Pharma, utilizing Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) technology to pioneer a new era in high-purity extraction. Patented rTG Form & Certifications: Sourced from short-cycle small deep-sea fish to ensure purity, WHC uses the highly bioavailable rTG form, delivering a 4x higher absorption rate than standard oils. Efficacy and safety are guaranteed by IFOS 5-star and Labdoor top rankings.

Sourced from short-cycle small deep-sea fish to ensure purity, WHC uses the highly bioavailable rTG form, delivering a 4x higher absorption rate than standard oils. Efficacy and safety are guaranteed by IFOS 5-star and Labdoor top rankings. Localized Formulation Strategy : WHC addresses the chronic Vitamin D deficiency prevalent among Southeast Asian urban professionals due to air-conditioned offices. Its flagship UnoCardio 1000 combines high-purity Omega-3 with Vitamin D3, offering the perfect synergy for modern lifestyles.

Despite industry growth, the supplement market faces increasing category fragmentation. Most traditional brands prioritize product line expansion to achieve mass reach. While this offers variety, it often struggles to maintain the R&D depth and extreme optimization required for individual components.For Singapore's "Smart Consumers" who prioritize "Health ROI," high transparency has driven a preference for "Specialist Brands" with deep scientific expertise over generalists. These consumers demand uncompromising purity to ensure precise, effective nutritional outcomes. Amidst this consumer awakening, WHC, the premium Belgian Omega-3 specialist, officially enters Singapore. Diverging from traditional multi-line expansion, WHC has spent 26 years adhering to a philosophy of "Subtractive Focus"—concentrating all R&D resources on the ultimate purification of Omega-3 to deliver pure, cellular-level nutrition.Founded by Jo Wyckmans, Europe's "Father of Omega-3," WHC leverages his deep expertise in co-developing the manufacturing infrastructure for pharmaceutical giant KD Pharma. Utilizing patented Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) technology, WHC achieves an industry-leading Omega-3 concentration of over 95%. By combining sustainably sourced deep-sea fish with pharmaceutical-grade craftsmanship, WHC has become synonymous with high-performance cellular nutrition worldwide.To deliver tangible health returns, WHC establishes the ultimate ceiling for premium fish oil in Singapore through four key product benchmarks:WHC's entry into Singapore marks a definitive shift in Southeast Asia's wellness market toward scientific transparency. As pharmaceutical-grade purity becomes the new benchmark, the regional industry's focus is moving from marketing-driven tactics to genuine R&D depth, effectively raising the professional barrier to entry.

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