MASSPHOTON's 200 LPM UVC LED system sets new high-flow disinfection benchmark

HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSPHOTON has officially introduced its new MP-UVC-200LP series UVC LED water disinfection system, delivering a maximum flow rate of up to 200 LPM per unit—setting a new benchmark for high-flow UVC LED water disinfection technology. Featuring mercury-free UV disinfection, the product has obtained dual certification from HKCC and SGS, achieving a microbial inactivation rate exceeding 99.999%.

The system fully complies with the latest EU RoHS Directive and mercury-free environmental regulations. Combining advanced semiconductor UV technology with sustainability, it is designed for a wide range of applications including industrial production lines, commercial water purification, and centralized water supply systems. This innovation accelerates the global transition from traditional mercury-based UV lamps to UVC LED solutions, offering an efficient, intelligent, and environmentally friendly disinfection alternative.

1. High-Flow Design for Diverse Water Applications

With the implementation of the Minamata Convention on Mercury, mercury-free UVC LED water treatment technologies are rapidly becoming the industry standard, replacing conventional mercury lamp systems. This new product utilizes solid-state UVC LED semiconductor light sources, completely free of mercury and compliant with EU RoHS Directive. It is also registered with the U.S. EPA for device establishment, eliminating mercury contamination risks at the source and supporting sustainable development goals.

Designed specifically for high-flow applications, the system integrates UVC LED technology with optimized structural engineering to achieve over 99.999% inactivation of bacteria and viruses. The design supports a water flow rate range from 24 LPM to 200 LPM (6–52 GPM), combined with a wide range of voltage input (100–240V), ensuring high adaptability across various application project requirements. It can be flexibly deployed in commercial buildings, large residential communities, industrial processing plants, and centralized water supply systems, significantly reducing system selection complexity and costs. Additional advantages include instant on/off operation, long service life, and low maintenance requirements, effectively addressing the limitations of traditional mercury UV disinfection systems such as contamination risks and complex upkeep.

2. Verified Disinfection Performance with Third-Party Certification

Disinfection efficacy is the core performance indicator of water treatment systems. The MASSPHOTON MP-UVC-200LP series has been rigorously tested and certified by internationally recognized third-party organizations HKCC and SGS. Test results confirm that under standard operating conditions, the system consistently achieves over 99.999% inactivation of common microorganisms, including Escherichia coli. Notably, for Bacillus subtilis spores (ATCC 6633), the system achieved a >99.999% inactivation rate at a flow rate of 48 LPM, as verified by SGS. These third-party test results provide strong, objective validation of the system's disinfection performance, ensuring safe water supply for commercial and industrial applications while reinforcing market confidence in the technology.

3. Intelligent Monitoring and Reduced O&M Costs

To meet the needs of modern smart water management systems, the MP-UVC-200LP series is equipped with an intelligent control system for real-time monitoring and management. The system continuously tracks key parameters such as UVC intensity/power density, delivered UVC dose, LED lifetime, and cumulative operating hours. It also features a self-diagnostic module to simplify troubleshooting and maintenance. A user-friendly interface combined with remote IoT monitoring via a mobile app allows operators to easily manage system performance and status.

This intelligent design enhances operational stability, facilitates system integration, and significantly reduces both engineering and long-term maintenance costs.

4. Rapid Market Growth and Inevitable Mercury-Free Transition

The global UVC LED water disinfection market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by environmental regulations and the phase-out of mercury-based UV light sources. Demand for compliant, stable, and certified mercury-free disinfection solutions continues to rise.

Key market insights include:

The UV disinfection system market in water and wastewater treatment reached USD 1.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.3 billion by 2035.

The UVC LED segment reached USD 1.06 billion in 2025, with a projected CAGR exceeding 33.8% from 2026 to 2035.

Across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, demand is accelerating for high-performance, compliant, and scalable mercury-free solutions. The launch of MASSPHOTON's high-flow UVC LED system precisely aligns with this trend, filling a critical gap in the high-end, large-capacity water disinfection market.

For product information, technical consultation, or business inquiries, please visit our official website at www.massphoton.com.