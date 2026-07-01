Webull Australia lets share traders earn Qantas Points through Frequent Flyer tie-up

SYDNEY, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Webull Australia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, today announced a new partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer that will enable new and existing eligible clients to earn Qantas Points. This offer gives clients three ways to earn Qantas Points via Webull Australia, which include:

Welcome Offer | Earn 1,000 bonus Qantas Points: New clients who open a Webull account, make an initial deposit or share transfer of AUD$500 or more and maintain the deposit for 30 calendar days, will receive 12 months of complimentary 24-Hour Live US Market Data (Level 2) and 1,000 bonus Qantas Points.

New clients who open a Webull account, make an initial deposit or share transfer of AUD$500 or more and maintain the deposit for 30 calendar days, will receive 12 months of complimentary 24-Hour Live US Market Data (Level 2) and 1,000 bonus Qantas Points. Deposit & Transfer Offer | Earn up to 100,000 bonus Qantas Points:

New clients who reach an eligible balance of AUD$2,000 or more will earn 1 Qantas Point per AUD$1, capped at 100,000 points. Offer available from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Points are awarded in four instalments when you retain your balance until 31 July 2027.

Trade Offer | Earn up to 2,000 Qantas Points per month: Existing clients who execute buy orders across available international markets, including U.S. Stocks, ETFs, Hong Kong Stocks, and China A shares will earn up to 200 Qantas Points per trade, up to 2,000 points per month per individual.

Respective Terms and Conditions Apply.

"We want to give investors another reason to choose Webull, and partnering with the largest national airline loyalty program in Australia, Qantas Frequent Flyer, helps us do just that," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Australia. "In addition, rewarding our clients for building their portfolios and trading in global markets felt like a natural addition to our overall offering. This partnership gives clients a new and compelling way to keep earning Qantas Points through an activity they're already doing."

Webull is a CHESS-sponsored broker, and one of the few global share trading platforms to hold both ASX and Cboe Australia market participant status. The platform combines zero-brokerage investing across multiple markets, 24/5 access to US markets, and real-time market data, an AI powered assistant, and advanced investing tools to support clients at every stage of their journey.

Learn more at www.webull.com.au.