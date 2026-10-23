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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BDMS Wellness Clinic launches medical health retreat program in Phuket

October 23, 2026 | 10:59
(0) user say
Medical provider BDMS Wellness Clinic partnered with luxury resort Sri panwa Phuket to launch structured preventative health assessments and medical wellness retreats for international travellers.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2026 - BDMS Wellness Clinic and Sri panwa Phuket have launched "The Holistic Wellness Retreat", combining Scientific Wellness with Phuket's tropical beauty and serenity to turn a luxury holiday into meaningful progress towards better health. Through personalized assessments and physician-guided care, guests gain a clearer understanding of their health and a practical plan to carry that progress into everyday life beyond their time away.

BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri anwa Scientific Wellness Retreat

Set on Cape Panwa overlooking the Andaman Sea, the retreat brings preventive medicine into the privacy of Sri panwa's pool villas. Four-day, three-night and seven-day, six-night programs focus on stress management, sleep optimization and hormone balance, connecting the restorative experience of a tropical escape with an individual approach to health.

Each journey begins with an in-depth health assessment and consultation with a preventive medicine specialist. Physicians interpret the findings alongside each guest's lifestyle, concerns and goals to develop a personalized plan covering nutrition, movement, recovery and appropriate supplementation. A personal health report gives guests a documented picture of their health, with recommendations they can put into practice after returning home.

"A holiday is therefore no longer simply a change of scenery; it should also offer a meaningful opportunity to restore the body and mind and support lasting wellbeing," said Songkran Issara, CEO, Charn Issara Development.

"Scientific Wellness begins with understanding each individual's health through scientific data," said Dr. Kiettipoom Saithai, Assistant Director of Prevention & Wellness Clinic, BDMS Wellness Clinic. "The objective is not simply to understand test results, but to translate health information into practical guidance that can be applied in everyday life."

Throughout the stay, personalized dining, mindfulness sessions and spa experiences are tailored to each guest's blood test results and physician recommendations. Surrounded by sea views and tropical greenery, guests have time to engage with their health, supported by medical expertise and Sri panwa's distinctive hospitality.

As the Official Thailand Country Partner of the Global Wellness Institute for the fourth consecutive year, BDMS Wellness Clinic continues to advance Thailand as a global wellness destination. The retreat will feature among the Immersive Experiences at the Global Wellness Summit in Phuket on 10–13 November 2026, with exclusive benefits for delegates, connecting the conversation on longevity with personalized preventive care.

Visit us at www.bdmswellness.com for more information.

https://www.bdmswellness.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BDMS Wellness Clinic

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TagTag:
BDMS Wellness Clinic medical health Phuket

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