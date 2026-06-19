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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZEISS, Envision partner on VR glaucoma testing

June 19, 2026 | 10:28
(0) user say
ZEISS Medical Technology and Envision Health Technologies will collaborate on VR-based visual function testing to advance glaucoma care with a science-first approach.

ZEISS Medical Technology and Envision Health Technologies will collaborate to advance the next generation of patient-accessible, software-driven visual function testing while maintaining a science-first approach to glaucoma care.

JENA, Germany, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Envision Health Technologies, a leading digital eye health company founded by renowned glaucoma surgeon Dr. Lama A. Al-Aswad, to help advance glaucoma care through gamified virtual reality (VR) technology. The collaboration aims to firmly strengthen scientific and clinical credibility in VR-based visual function testing, supported by ZEISS' long history of innovation in perimetry.

ZEISS's collaboration with Envision Health Technologies comes at a time when demand is growing for broader access to glaucoma screenings and more flexible workflow solutions, driving enhanced industry interest in portable, software-driven approaches to visual function testing. Through this strategic collaboration, ZEISS and Envision Health Technologies will bring together clinical expertise and software innovation to help advance clinically relevant, patient-centered technologies for modern glaucoma care.

"As glaucoma care continues to evolve, clinicians are looking for solutions that improve patient accessibility, flexibility and experience without compromising clinical confidence. Our collaboration with Envision Health Technologies reflects ZEISS' commitment to advancing practical, clinician-driven innovation that can help expand access to visual function testing across a range of care settings," says Anuj Kalra, Head of Chronic Disease Management at ZEISS Medical Technology.

"We believe the future of visual function testing should be more accessible, flexible, and patient-centered while remaining grounded in clinical rigor. Collaborating with ZEISS allows us to combine cutting-edge software innovation with decades of trusted market leadership in perimetry to help advance more practical solutions for real-world glaucoma care," says Lama A. Al-Aswad, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Envision Health Technologies. As a leading glaucoma surgeon, Dr. Al-Aswad founded Envision Health Technologies to improve outcomes for vision-threatening diseases, developing next-generation, data-driven solutions to transform how vision care is delivered, measured, and scaled.

Advancing the future of glaucoma diagnostics through clinically grounded VR innovation

The strategic collaboration between ZEISS Medical Technology and Envision Health Technologies combines ZEISS' long-term innovation strategy and leadership in visual field testing with Envision's expertise in software-driven visual function testing and virtual reality technologies to help shape the future direction of VR perimetry.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

By PR Newswire

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

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TagTag:
ZEISS Glaucoma testing Visual function testing VR technology

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