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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MINISO brings 50 YOYO figures to NYC Oculus

June 19, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
MINISO will present its largest YOYO art exhibition at The Oculus in New York City, featuring fifty life-sized figures.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20, MINISO will bring its biggest-ever YOYO art exhibition to New York City, with 50 life-sized figures at Vanderbilt Hall® in Grand Central Terminal, one of the city's most iconic landmarks. The activation will introduce the proprietary MINISO IP into a public space for the first time in North America, marking an important step in MINISO's global expansion of the YOYO IP.

First introduced in 2025, YOYO is a proprietary IP developed by MINISO that celebrates themes of companionship, joy and everyday experiences. Defined by its signature pumpkin-shaped head and minimalist dot eyes, YOYO has quickly gained popularity among consumers worldwide.

Running from June 20 to July 12 in Vanderbilt Hall® at New York's Grand Central Terminal—one of New York City's busiest and most recognizable landmarks—the MINISO YOYO Small Yet Significant Exhibition features 50 5-foot tall YOYO figures and a towering 40-foot giant YOYO inflatable spanning both classic and newly released YOYO collections alongside a series of designs developed in collaboration with global artists, creators, fans, and local community groups. Through these collaborations, the project extends YOYO beyond a single character into a platform that encourages community participation, global co-creation, and shared public engagement.

Through YOYO's eyes, each piece captures a small yet meaningful moment, celebrating the simple, often overlooked happiness of everyday life. The exhibition reflects MINISO's belief that life is for fun and that joy can be found in even the smallest moments. By introducing YOYO at an enlarged scale into a high-traffic city space, the exhibition brings these subtle emotional experiences into a shared public setting, inviting audiences to rediscover simple yet meaningful moments of warmth and companionship within the rhythm of the city.

The exhibition is a key moment in MINISO's ongoing global IP development strategy and the company's continued evolution into an IP operation platform. Looking ahead, MINISO will continue exploring new ways to bring its "Life is for Fun" philosophy into everyday experiences worldwide.

The exhibition will run from June 20 to July 12 at Vanderbilt Hall® in Grand Central Terminal, New York City.

By PR Newswire

MINISO

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Miniso MINISO YOYO art exhibition Lifesized YOYO figures MINISO IP

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