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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Flexsys raises insoluble sulfur prices in Asia

June 19, 2026 | 10:36
(0) user say
Flexsys announced a price increase for insoluble sulfur products in Asia, effective June 18, 2026, or as contracts allow.

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective on or after June 18, 2026, or as contracts allow, Flexsys is announcing a price increase in Asia for the following products, in the following territories:

  • Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in China: +US$ 0.60/kg
  • Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in India: +US$ 0.25/kg
  • Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in the rest of Asia: +US$ 0.60/kg

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

By PR Newswire

Flexsys

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TagTag:
Flexsys Insoluble Sulfur Prices Insoluble Sulfur Products Price Increase Asia

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