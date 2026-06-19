Flexsys raises insoluble sulfur prices in Asia

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective on or after June 18, 2026, or as contracts allow, Flexsys is announcing a price increase in Asia for the following products, in the following territories:

Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in China: +US$ 0.60/kg

Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in India: +US$ 0.25/kg

Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in the rest of Asia: +US$ 0.60/kg

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com