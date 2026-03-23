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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASUS introduces motherboard lineup for Intel Core 200S processors

March 23, 2026 | 17:00
(0) user say
The Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer released a full range of compatible products supporting the American chipmaker's latest desktop CPU platform.

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS, a global leader in AIoT solution, today announced full compatibility across its product portfolio with the newly launched Intel® Core™ 200S Series processors. This integration spans a comprehensive range of industrial motherboards, configurable turnkey-to-order (CTOS) embedded systems, and rugged edge AI computers, further empowering sophisticated edge AI applications with enhanced performance, scalability, and reliability.

Purpose-built for embedded and industrial markets, the Intel Core 200S Series leverages the mature LGA 1700 socket and advanced performance hybrid architecture. Customers can easily upgrade existing Intel 600 series-based systems with a simple BIOS update, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads with PCIe® 5.0 connectivity and DDR5-5600 memory support. This unlocks significant multi-tasking and AI inferencing power—especially for demanding use cases like machine vision, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent video analytics (IVA).

ASUS is committed to long-term product availability, ensuring supply through 2035 to support extended deployment lifecycles and operational stability—critical for commercial and industrial applications. These solutions maximize the unique advantages of the Intel Core 200S Series, with purposeful design for challenging environments and evolving AI workloads.

Engineered for Reliability and Real-World Performance

ASUS AIoT solutions are engineered to deliver exceptional reliability and performance in real-world edge environments. Each system is rigorously designed to withstand the challenges of industrial and commercial deployments, offering wide operating temperature and voltage ranges as well as robust resistance to shock and vibration—up to 5 GRMS—for dependable operation in factories, vehicles, and outdoor installations. For application-specific needs, ASUS provides tailored features such as in-vehicle platforms with 8~48 volt wide-range DC input and built-in ignition power control, supporting safe and stable operation in mobile and transportation scenarios.

The integration of powerful CPUs and flexible GPU configurations enables advanced AI inferencing and multi-tasking capabilities, making ASUS platforms ideally suited for complex, vision-based edge AI deployments that demand both performance and dependability.

Product Availability

The following ASUS AIoT offerings are now available with Intel Core 200S Series processor support:

Product Category

Model Name

Industrial Motherboards

H610T-EM-A, H610I-IM-A, H610I-EM-A, R680EI-IM-A, Q670EI-IM-A, H610M-IM-A, R680EM-IM-A, Q670EM-IM-A, Q670M-EM-A, H610A-IM-A, R680EA-IM-A, Q670EA-IM-A, R680EA-IM-Z

CTOS Embedded Systems

EBS-I10, EB-ITX-B, EBS-A700, EBS-A710, MDS-M700, EBS-2U300, EBS-4U, EBS-4U500, EBS-4U700, EBS-4U900, EBS-4U1000, EBS-5U500, EBS-6U700

Edge AI Computers

PE8000G, PE6000G, PE4000G, PE5101D

For more information, please visit: https://iot.asus.com/discover/asus-iot-edge-ai-systems/

By PR Newswire

ASUS

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ASUS motherboard Intel Core 200S

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