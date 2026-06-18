Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Applied Intuition expands self-driving system into Japan's demanding automotive market

June 18, 2026 | 10:24
(0) user say
Applied Intuition has expanded its end-to-end autonomous driving stack into Japan, demonstrating rapid adaptation across regions, regulations, and real-world driving conditions in one of the world's most demanding automotive markets.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a leader in physical AI, today announced the expansion of its Self-Driving System (SDS) to Japan, marking the latest step in the company's effort to scale advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomy technologies across global markets.

Less than a year after launching SDS for Automotive, which is already deployed in North America and Europe, Applied Intuition is bringing the platform to Japan, underscoring the speed at which the company can adapt its autonomy stack to new regions.

The deployment extends Applied Intuition's SDS platform to one of the world's most complex driving environments, including dense urban corridors, multi-exit intersections, left-hand traffic patterns and highly variable road conditions. Applied Intuition has operated in Japan for years through its L4 trucking deployments, including its work with Isuzu Motors. This expansion introduces the company's broader SDS for Automotive platform to the market, bringing advanced L2+ and L2++ driver-assistance capabilities — including intelligent parking, active safety, and point-to-point urban driving — while providing a path toward high-level L3 and L4 capabilities over time.

"SDS was designed from the beginning to adapt quickly across regions, regulations and driving environments," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Expanding SDS to Japan demonstrates the flexibility of our architecture and the strength of the infrastructure we've built to support rapid deployment and iteration globally."

Applied Intuition's SDS platform uses an end-to-end autonomy stack for vehicles powered by data collected from the real world and synthetic data. Neural networks enable control of the vehicle with limited human intervention in a variety of environments such as urban driving, highways, parking and summon. The system operates without reliance on HD maps or lidar, instead using production-grade cameras and radar sensors paired with onboard compute to interpret and respond to the driving environment in real time.

The platform also supports a broad range of compute architectures — including passively-cooled NVIDIA DRIVE platforms and other leading automotive silicon solutions — allowing automakers to deploy advanced driver-assistance capabilities at scale without being tied to a single hardware ecosystem. By combining a production-ready autonomy stack with a scalable software foundation, SDS helps OEMs accelerate deployment while operating within the cost, power, thermal, and packaging constraints of mass-market vehicles.

To support the Japan deployment, Applied Intuition established local vehicle operations and data infrastructure in the region, enabling the company to collect and process driving data specific to Japanese roads, traffic behaviors and applicable regulatory requirements. This infrastructure allows SDS to adapt quickly to new operational design domains and accelerate performance improvements across geographies.

As automakers race to deploy intelligent vehicles worldwide, Applied Intuition continues to build the software foundation that makes autonomy scalable across regions, regulations and driving environments.

By PR Newswire

Applied Intuition, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Applied Intuition Autonomous driving system automotive market Driverassistance systems

Related Contents

Applied Intuition launches mobile operations center for autonomous systems

Applied Intuition launches mobile operations center for autonomous systems

TRATON and Applied Intuition launch unified truck software platform

TRATON and Applied Intuition launch unified truck software platform

Applied Intuition partners with LG Innotek on autonomous vehicles

Applied Intuition partners with LG Innotek on autonomous vehicles

VBF 2018: realities of Vietnam’s automotive market

VBF 2018: realities of Vietnam’s automotive market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Akeso's ligufalimab combination achieves deep responses in frontline AML at EHA 2026

Akeso's ligufalimab combination achieves deep responses in frontline AML at EHA 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Akeso's ligufalimab combination achieves deep responses in frontline AML at EHA 2026

Akeso's ligufalimab combination achieves deep responses in frontline AML at EHA 2026

Applied Intuition expands self-driving system into Japan's demanding automotive market

Applied Intuition expands self-driving system into Japan's demanding automotive market

Summit highlights Ho Chi Minh City's digital prominence

Summit highlights Ho Chi Minh City's digital prominence

Phu Tho hosts Thai Connect Conference to boost investment, trade ties

Phu Tho hosts Thai Connect Conference to boost investment, trade ties

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020