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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Anta's HEMIN Foundation to open RMB 2 billion public hospital within 2026

June 30, 2026 | 14:53
(0) user say
Anta Group's HEMIN Foundation, established with a RMB 10 billion endowment in 2021, has released its 2025 annual report, confirming a RMB 2 billion donation-funded public tertiary hospital is on track to open within the year.

JINJIANG, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anta Group's HEMIN Foundation released its 2025 Annual Report. Since its establishment in 2021 with a RMB 10 billion endowment from the founding family of ANTA Group, the Foundation has focused on three key areas: healthcare, sports and education, and community care. As of the end of 2025, cumulative donations had exceeded RMB 1.21 billion, including more than RMB 560 million donated in 2025 alone.

In healthcare, the Foundation's core area of philanthropy, the most notable project is the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, Fujian Hospital (HEMIN Campus). Construction has now been completed, and the hospital is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. Fully funded through a RMB 2 billion endowment from the ANTA founding family, the non-profit public Grade A tertiary hospital is located in Chendai Town, Jinjiang City. As a National Regional Medical Center specializing in orthopedics and trauma care, it is expected to serve not only Fujian Province but also countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

In education, the Foundation supports scholarships, teaching excellence, and student assistance programs. To date, it has helped more than 1,500 university students pursue higher education and distributed over RMB 30 million in educational grants. In sports philanthropy, it has supported 534 elite athletes nationwide in returning to competition following injury rehabilitation.

In community care, the Foundation has distributed elderly welfare grants for 18 consecutive years, with cumulative support exceeding RMB 60 million. It has also funded the construction of the "Jinjiang Blue Ribbon Care Center", which provides systematic support services for families of children with autism in Jinjiang.

In recognition of its outstanding performance in project management, professional capabilities, and public credibility, the Hemin Foundation was awarded the highest designation of a "5A Social Organization" in December 2025.

By PR Newswire

Anta Group's HEMIN Foundation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HEMIN Foundation Anta Group public hospital healthcare

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