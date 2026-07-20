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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MDT introduces TMR1370 magnetic switch for CGM devices

July 20, 2026 | 11:07
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MDT introduced the TMR1370, an ultra-low-power magnetic switch IC with a 50 nanoamp maximum supply current, enabling more than two years of standby operation in continuous glucose monitoring devices.

ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and a pioneer in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, today introduced the TMR1370 ultra-low-power magnetic switch IC, the newest addition to MDT's magnetic sensing portfolio for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. Building on the proven TMR1367, TMR1368, and TMR1369 family, the TMR1370 delivers significantly lower power consumption, enhanced voltage compatibility, and a smaller package to enable next-generation CGM systems with ultra-long standby life.

Optimized for battery-powered CGM devices, the TMR1370 features a maximum supply current of only 50nA, with approximately 30nA typical at a 3V supply. When combined with the magnetic wake-up mechanism widely adopted in CGM devices, the TMR1370 enables more than two years of standby operation, helping extend product shelf life while preserving battery capacity for continuous glucose monitoring after activation.

The TMR1370's exceptional power efficiency is enabled by MDT's proprietary TMR technology platform, which combines advanced magnetic sensor design, optimized device architecture, and proprietary wafer process technology to achieve high magnetic sensitivity together with ultra-low power consumption. Complementing MDT's existing X-axis and Z-axis CGM magnetic switch portfolio, the TMR1370 gives system designers greater flexibility to optimize sensor orientation and mechanical layout for a wide variety of CGM architectures while enabling easy migration from previous-generation devices.

Key Features

  • Enables more than two years of standby operation in battery-powered CGM devices.
  • 50nA maximum supply current, approximately 30nA typical at 3V.
  • Wide 1.8V to 4.0V operating-voltage range.
  • Maximum operating point below 40 Gauss for reliable magnetic wake-up detection.
  • X-axis magnetic sensing optimized for compact CGM designs.
  • Miniature DFN5L package (1.6×1.6×0.5mm) for thinner and lighter wearable medical devices.
  • Complements MDT's proven X-axis and Z-axis CGM magnetic switch portfolio for flexible system design and simplified migration.

Samples of the TMR1370 are available through DigiKey and MDT's online store at www.tmr-sensors.com. For volume pricing, delivery information, and technical specifications, contact MDT Global Sales at sales@dowayusa.com.

For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

By PR Newswire

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

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MDT introduces TMR1370 CGM devices

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