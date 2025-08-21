Corporate

Angelalign rejects patent slap, braces for court

August 21, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
After Align’s lawsuit landed, the clear-aligner underdog pledged a bare-knuckle fight—here’s the 3-D printing ace up its sleeve.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) ("Angel") categorically denies accusations of patent infringement by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and promises a vigorous defense.

"Angel has a rich heritage of clinically driven innovation during its 20-plus year history. Accusations by our competitor of patent violations are frivolous and entirely without merit," said Angel's Chief Commercial Officer and SVP, Rich Hirschland. "Angel has invested heavily in patent compliance since our founding. We are confident that we will prevail in this case."

Angel has proudly led the clear-aligner field in innovation for many years. Among its cutting-edge products are the award-winning angelButton™, the angelHook, the A6 mandibular advancement system (now celebrating its ten-year anniversary), the angelKid system, and the Intelligent Root System. The company is committed to bringing fair and healthy competition to the marketplace to benefit doctors and their patients.

Angel's products regularly receive high doctor-satisfaction scores. Its flexible manufacturing system also has been widely praised for turning complex clinical ideas into workable solutions. These innovations, powered by a corporate culture that focuses on treating employees and customers well, have led to impressive global growth for Angel, which is expected to continue.

"We anticipate that our growth will not be materially affected by the lawsuits," Hirschland said. "We look forward to using the lawsuits to tell the Angel success story and help attract more customers to Angel around the world."

Learn more at angelaligner.com.

By PR Newswire

Angel Aligner

TagTag:
Angelalign patent slap

