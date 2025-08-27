Angelalign doubles R&D war chest, braces for battle

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. ("Angel" or the "Company") (6699.HK) announced its interim results for the first half of 2025. The Company delivered solid performance for the first six months of the year.

In the first half of 2025, Angel reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 33.1% to US$161.4 million, with gross profit of US$100.6 million and adjusted net profit of US$19.5 million. Global clear aligner case volume grew 47.7% year-over-year to approximately 225,800 cases.

The growth in case shipments, along with efficient operations at treatment planning centers and clear aligner manufacturing sites, drove year-over-year improvements in revenue, gross profit, and operating profit. The Company's profitability for the Reporting Period also benefited from stringent expense management in anticipation of an uncertain tariff environment, including the delay in recruitment of certain sales and marketing, clinical support and customer service personnel, as well as delay in operating our treatment planning centers and manufacturing sites outside of Mainland China.

Angel is strategically increasing long-term investments in multiple key areas to build a more sustainable international presence. The Company expects to increase investment in sales and marketing, clinical support and customer service, setting up and operating ex-China treatment planning centers and manufacturing sites, continuously strengthening legal capabilities to advance intellectual property ("IP") strategy and compliance, and further upgrading its data security infrastructure.

In markets outside Mainland China, Angel's case volume increased 103.5% year-over-year to 117,200 cases. The strong growth reflects both the low base in the previous year and initial success in new markets. Angel broadened its reach by providing high-quality treatment planning, reliable deliveries, and continuous educational training programs with key opinion leaders (KOLs).

In Mainland China market, Angel's case volume rose 14% year-over-year to about 108,600 cases. The Company implemented a forward-looking growth strategy, prioritizing early orthodontic treatment and emerging markets as key drivers of sustainable growth.

In the first half of 2025, Angel introduced innovative products and solutions focused on early orthodontic treatment and complex cases, while also incorporating intelligent initial consultations, and treatment monitoring tools into its solutions. The Company conducted research with several universities to produce key clinical innovations.

The company's IP strategy and compliance remain core priorities. As Angel has expanded globally, it has made considerable investments in strengthening its legal capabilities. The company plans to continue its history of product innovation, while vigorously defending its IP rights.

To meet growing market demand, Angel is building a world-class, intelligent manufacturing system that prioritizes user-centricity, environmental sustainability, and scalability. The Company plans to establish or expand manufacturing and treatment planning facilities in key locations worldwide, which will ensure a timely and stable supply of products and services for its customers globally. As an example, treatment planning centers in Brazil and Southeast Asia are currently providing treatment planning services for the United States.

The Company has also devoted substantial resources to upgrading data security infrastructure and operational processes to ensure compliance with data security and privacy regulations in all major markets. This represents a significant investment so far and will remain as an ongoing effort.

Fox Hu, CEO of Angel, stated: "We remain confident in the long-term growth prospects of the global clear aligner industry. Key priorities include scaling production of aligners and treatment plans, enhancing clinical capabilities, continuing our history of product innovation with appropriate IP protection, increasing our investments in compliance while driving sustainable growth across all regions."

Learn more at angelaligner.com.