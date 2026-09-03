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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alteogen signs licensing agreement with Novartis for drug delivery technology

September 03, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
Biotechnology firm Alteogen signed an option and licensing agreement with Novartis to develop subcutaneous drug products using its proprietary Hybrozyme platform.

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ: 196170), a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in platform technologies, announced today that it has entered into an option and license agreement with Novartis for the development and commercialization of subcutaneous (SC) products utilizing ALT-B4 powered by Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will have multiple options to obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize subcutaneous formulations for multiple Novartis products using Alteogen's ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa).

ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa) is a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase developed using Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ platform technology. ALT-B4 enables the conversion of biologics typically administered via intravenous (IV) infusion into more convenient and rapid subcutaneous (SC) formulations. By temporarily depolymerizing hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix, ALT-B4 facilitates the rapid and efficient dispersion and absorption of co-administered therapeutics. The agreement demonstrates Novartis' commitment to innovating new options for patients and enhancing the treatment experience.

If all options are exercised and all milestones are achieved, Alteogen would be eligible to receive up to US$3,223 million, including option exercise fees, development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of products commercialized under the agreement.

"Novartis is a world-leading pharmaceutical company at the forefront of the global healthcare industry and has evaluated the application of ALT-B4 across multiple modalities for subcutaneous formulation development. This agreement demonstrates the technological strength and commercial value of Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ platform," said Tae-Yon Chun, Ph.D., CEO of Alteogen.

By PR Newswire

Alteogen Inc.

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TagTag:
Alteogen Novartis Hybrozyme platform

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