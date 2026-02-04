MINISO Expands Intellectual Property Strategy

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 30, MINISO announced an accelerated global growth roadmap at its 2026 Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, highlighting proprietary IP development and the continued evolution of its store formats and brand strategy. By upgrading the immersive store format as a physical touchpoint within its IP ecosystem, strengthening end‑to‑end IP operations, and increasing investment in proprietary IP, MINISO is advancing toward becoming a global IP operation platform.

Building a Scalable, End‑to‑End Proprietary IP Ecosystem

MINISO's IP journey has been built on a solid and steadily expanding foundation. Since 2020, the company has established strategic partnerships with more than 180 leading global IPs, attracting tens of millions of fans worldwide and generating cumulative sales of over 800 million IP‑driven products. These collaborations have strengthened MINISO's capabilities across the entire IP value chain—from integrated product development to omnichannel distribution and scalable global execution.

Building on this foundation, MINISO is accelerating the development of a proprietary IP ecosystem as a core pillar of its next growth phase. Since early 2025, MINISO's in‑house IP portfolio has expanded rapidly. New proprietary IPs such as YOYO, Kumaru, Angry Amiee, and Carrot Street have already gained large fan bases.

Early commercial results highlight the potential of this strategy. MINISO's flagship proprietary IP, Gift Bear and Friends, has delivered remarkable sales performance, while YOYO has generated strong foot traffic at retail locations and inspired a surge of user-generated content on social media within six months of launch—demonstrating strong cross‑cultural appeal and validating MINISO's growing IP incubation capabilities. "IP represents emotion, culture, and meaning. The next stage of competition will be defined by who understands culture and IP more deeply," said Ye Guofu, founder and CEO of MINISO. "We must stay curious and keep learning to create world-class original IPs and bring 100 IPs to the global stage over the next decade."

Channel Evolution: Amplifying IP Value Through Immersive Retail Experiences

As IP becomes an increasingly important driver of consumer engagement, MINISO is upgrading its physical channels to deliver greater scale, immersion, and strategic impact. Through the integration of spatial design and IP‑driven storytelling, MINISO LAND transforms stores into multifunctional spaces for IP display, interaction, and commerce. Beyond showcasing collaborations with global IPs, MINISO LAND also supports the incubation and long‑term development of proprietary IPs—strengthening its role as a bridge between creators and consumers and reinforcing physical retail as essential IP operating infrastructure.

Coinciding with the Global Partner Conference, the MINISO LAND flagship store at Guangzhou's Grandview Mall, one of the city's most centrally located and high-traffic commercial destinations, officially opened. The launch marks the second MINISO LAND in Guangzhou, following the Beijing Road store, whose design draws inspiration from the city's historic arcade streets. Featuring a dynamic, three-dimensional façade, the exterior weaves proprietary IPs such as YOYO and Gift Bear with birds, animals, flowers, and botanical elements—echoing the mall's ecological theme while creating a striking brand visual landmark. Spanning over 1,000 square meters across two floors, the store features an assortment in which IP products make up 90% of the offering. With globally popular IPs and highly recognizable themed zones, the store has emerged as a new hotspot for shoppers.

The Guangzhou opening builds on strong performance from the Shanghai MINISO LAND flagship on Nanjing Road, which set a global single-month sales record among MINISO stores. MINISO LAND now operates across major high-tier cities, including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, and Chongqing, as well as selected overseas markets such as Thailand, with each city featuring a uniquely designed landmark MINISO LAND store in a prime commercial location. As part of its international expansion, MINISO plans to accelerate the global rollout of the MINISO LAND format in 2026. This IP‑led, experience‑driven channel upgrade deepens consumer engagement and strengthens MINISO's position as a leading global IP operation platform.

MINISO IP Genius Program: Investing in Global Creative Talent and IP Breakthroughs

Reinforcing its long‑term commitment to IP development, MINISO announced the launch of the MINISO IP Genius Program. Designed as a full‑chain incubation pathway, the program offers top creative talent worldwide individual annual compensation of up to RMB 10 million to develop next‑generation proprietary IPs. MINISO aims to cultivate a sustainable global pipeline of creators and accelerate the commercialization of new IPs across international markets—powered by the company's end‑to‑end operational strengths.

As IP plays an increasingly central role in global consumer culture, MINISO is scaling both its proprietary IP ecosystem and the global presence of MINISO LAND, strengthening its ability to connect with audiences across markets. Through this dual strategy, MINISO continues to progress toward its vision of becoming a globally leading IP operation platform.