Sapa Named Asia's Top Emerging Destination by Agoda

January 19, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
The Vietnamese mountain town topped the travel platform's list of rising Asian destinations, reflecting surging traveller interest in the region's distinctive highland landscapes and ethnic minority cultures.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapa (Vietnam) has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers in Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda's latest New Horizons ranking. Vietnam's scenic mountain destination is followed by Okayama (Japan), Bandung (Indonesia), Matsuyama (Japan), and Takamatsu (Japan) as the top five rising stars in Asia showcasing the highest growth in international travel interest.

Agoda's New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in international travel in Asia.

In addition to the top five emerging destinations, Agoda also reports newcomers making it to the ranking of the top 100 Asian destinations of 2025 for the first time, indicating their growing popularity among international travelers. These include Ko Phangan (Thailand), Nagano (Japan), Nara (Japan), Shizuoka (Japan), Ko Tao (Thailand), Kagoshima (Japan), and Aomori (Japan). The trend indicates that even when visiting popular destinations such as Thailand and Japan, travelers are looking to go beyond traditional hotspots to seek out fresh, new adventures in unique locales.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Lesser-known destinations are rapidly emerging as preferred choices for travelers seeking authenticity and immersive cultural experiences. Whether it's the breathtaking scenery of terraced rice fields in Sapa or the refreshing seaside landscapes of Takamatsu, secondary destinations are capturing a growing share of traveler interest and spending, signaling a shift in the tourism landscape for 2026 and beyond. Agoda looks forward to helping travelers explore more hidden gems around the world with great deals on flights, accommodations and activities, wherever their adventures may take them."

Travelers making their 2026 plans are encouraged to check out Agoda's great value deals on over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on the platform. The latest deals are available in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

TagTag:
sapa Asia's Top Emerging Destination Agoda

