KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2026 - The ACES Institute has officially released its latest comprehensive research publication titled "Doing Things Right, Doing the Right Things: The Scramble for the Soul of an Organisation." The study provides a rigorous analysis of the modern corporate dilemma between operational efficiency and ethical conviction, introducing a leadership framework designed to help global organizations navigate increasingly fragmented stakeholder expectations.

Ren Li, Founder and CEO of Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd., whose commitment to 'doing the right things' led the company’s pivotal shift toward sustainable materials long before it became an industry standard.

The research, authored by Research Strategist Ager Freddy, Senior Researcher Timothy Benson, and ACES Institute President Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, argues that the phrase "doing the right thing" is frequently invoked in business discourse as a universal moral ideal, yet it is rarely examined through the lens of operational cost and strategic trade-offs. The study identifies that what is considered "right" varies significantly depending on the stakeholder ranging from regulatory compliance for governments and governance standards for investors to fair wages for employees and responsible resource use for environmental advocates.



The 4Cs Framework and Institutional Resilience



Central to the publication is the introduction of the 4Cs leadership framework: Creativity, Conscientiousness, Constancy, and Collaboration. According to the ACES Institute, these four pillars are essential for embedding ethical considerations directly into an organization's product design, engineering processes, and corporate culture. The researchers suggest that by moving beyond surface-level corporate social responsibility and toward an institutionalized philosophy, companies can build a foundation for long-term differentiation and resilience.



The study acknowledges that this values-driven approach often necessitates difficult decisions that may carry significant short-term costs. Organizations pursuing deep sustainability or ethical strategies may face higher production expenses, skepticism from traditional market analysts, and resistance from consumers who express support for sustainability in theory but remain sensitive to price in practice. Furthermore, the research explores how global economic and political dynamics, such as shifting regulations and differing sustainability standards across international markets, complicate the efforts of leaders to maintain a consistent ethical stance.



Case Study Analysis: Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd.



To provide empirical evidence for these findings, the report examines the multi-decade journey of Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd., a manufacturer of premium outdoor living products. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Ren Li, the company made a pivotal decision in the early 2000s to abandon wood then the dominant material in the industry in favor of recyclable materials such as aluminum. This decision was driven by personal conviction regarding environmental impact rather than immediate market demand or regulatory requirements.



The case study illustrates the "Constancy" pillar of the ACES framework, noting that the move initially triggered significant resistance. During this period, customers continued to prefer traditional materials, employees questioned the strategic shift, and management warned of the financial consequences of declining orders. However, the research highlights that by persisting through this uncertainty, Letright successfully transitioned from an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to an original design manufacturer (ODM). This shift allowed the company to build its own intellectual property, eventually leading to the development of the Ombra solar smart pergola, which integrates photovoltaic technology for renewable energy generation.



Executive Perspective on Global Leadership



"Organisations today operate in a landscape where expectations rarely align," stated the authors of the study. "What appears responsible to one group may be viewed as inadequate or even harmful by another. Ultimately, ethical leadership does not mean achieving universal approval or avoiding difficult decisions. Instead, it requires organisations to define their own principles and align strategy, operations, and innovation around those values."



The publication concludes that while "doing the right things" does not guarantee universal agreement, organizations that clearly define their values and consistently act on them are statistically more likely to build lasting relevance and resilience in an increasingly complex business environment. This research forms a key part of the ACES Institute's ongoing mission to examine the intersection of leadership, sustainability, and responsible corporate transformation across global industries.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.