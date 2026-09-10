Accro Bioscience secures China regulatory clearance for vitiligo trial

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Suzhou) Limited ("Accro") today announced that Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Company Limited ("Fosun Pharma Industrial"), a subsidiary of its partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"), has received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct a Phase II/III adaptive seamless design clinical trial of AC-201 tablets (Fosun development code: FXS5626) for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo. Fosun Pharma Industrial plans to initiate the relevant clinical trial for this indication in mainland China once the necessary conditions are met.

AC-201 is a novel, highly selective and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of TYK2/JAK1 that binds to the pseudo kinase domain (JH2) of TYK2/JAK1, with minimal effect on the JAK2/JAK2 signaling pathway. It is currently being developed to treat immune mediated inflammatory diseases.