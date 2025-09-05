Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Accro Skin Drug Wipes 85% Psoriasis Scales in Phase II

September 05, 2025 | 15:48
(0) user say
Paris awaits bombshell data on a once-daily pill that could evict injections from dermatology clinics and gift silence to 125 million itchy sufferers.

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Accropeutics), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death and related pathogenesis in human diseases, today announced that it will present results from a Phase II clinical study evaluating AC-201, an oral, selective TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress, being held September 17-20th, in Paris.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Abstract Type: Oral Presentation in the Late Breaking Sessions
Abstract ID: LBA-5
Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Selective Oral TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, AC-201, in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial
Session Title: D3T01.4F
Session Room: Paris Nord
Presentation Time: 17:15 - 17:30 Friday, 19 September

By PR Newswire

Accropeutics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Accro Accro Bioscience AC-201

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020