Accro Skin Drug Wipes 85% Psoriasis Scales in Phase II

Paris awaits bombshell data on a once-daily pill that could evict injections from dermatology clinics and gift silence to 125 million itchy sufferers.
NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Accropeutics), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death and related pathogenesis in human diseases, today announced that it will present results from a Phase II clinical study evaluating AC-201, an oral, selective TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress, being held September 17-20th, in Paris.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Abstract Type: Oral Presentation in the Late Breaking Sessions
Abstract ID: LBA-5
Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Selective Oral TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, AC-201, in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial
Session Title: D3T01.4F
Session Room: Paris Nord
Presentation Time: 17:15 - 17:30 Friday, 19 September
By PR Newswire
Accropeutics