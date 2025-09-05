Accro Skin Drug Wipes 85% Psoriasis Scales in Phase II

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Accropeutics), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death and related pathogenesis in human diseases, today announced that it will present results from a Phase II clinical study evaluating AC-201, an oral, selective TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress, being held September 17-20th, in Paris.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Type: Oral Presentation in the Late Breaking Sessions

Abstract ID: LBA-5

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Selective Oral TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, AC-201, in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial

Session Title: D3T01.4F

Session Room: Paris Nord

Presentation Time: 17:15 - 17:30 Friday, 19 September