Pexar launches Thunderbolt 5 dock featuring integrated display screen

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexar, a smart device brand powered by Lexar, today launched its Kickstarter campaign for the PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock, a 5-inch touch control dashboard designed with a simple goal: see your workflow, control your desk. Powered by Thunderbolt 5 and compatible with both macOS and Windows systems, the PexarBolt Dock provides up to 80 Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth, with Bandwidth Boost delivering up to 120 Gbps of transmit bandwidth for display-intensive workflows. A single Thunderbolt 5 cable connects to all 22 ports, including 10GbE, an NVMe slot, and CFexpress Type B.

The world's first touch control dashboard on a Thunderbolt 5 dock

The PexarBolt Dock integrates a 5-inch touch control dashboard that displays real-time status for every connected device. Users can monitor connection status, transfer activity, storage information, real-time power readings on supported ports, and the dock's temperature and fan status at a glance. Keeping this information directly on the dock makes it easier to check device activity and identify unexpected transfer slowdowns without interrupting the workflow. A precision metal dial enables tactile navigation and, within AI Status, lets users approve or reject requests from supported AI coding agents directly from the dock.

Every port a pro needs, in one dock

PexarBolt Dock has a 22-in-1 Pro Port Matrix to handle professional media storage types as well as peripheral devices. Dedicated CFexpress Type B, SD UHS-II, and microSD UHS-II card readers streamline media ingest, while the integrated PCIe Gen 4 x2 M.2 NVMe SSD slot lets users install their own SSD for local backup or storage expansion. Two downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, together with DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1, support multi-display configurations up to dual 8K 60Hz or triple 4K 144Hz. A 10GbE port provides high-speed connectivity to network-attached storage (NAS) systems and compatible networks.

Wait less, do more

Built on Thunderbolt 5, PexarBolt Dock provides up to 80 Gb/s of bidirectional bandwidth, with Bandwidth Boost delivering up to 120 Gb/s of transmit bandwidth for display-intensive workflows. Its thermally controlled cooling system tracks fan speed in real time and channels airflow through a dedicated internal path, keeping performance stable even under sustained heavy use.

A premium, space-saving design

PexarBolt Dock brings its extensive connectivity into a stylish, compact desktop design with an aluminum build that adds stability and helps with heat dissipation. A single Thunderbolt cable connects compatible laptops, desktops, and workstations to displays, storage, networking, and peripherals. The Thunderbolt 5 host port supports up to 140W USB PD 3.1 charging for compatible laptops, while two front USB-C ports share up to 45W for charging phones, tablets, and other accessories.

"We're in an era where every device on your desk has a screen and a brain — except your dock. We built PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock to close that gap. For the first time, every port, every transfer, every watt is visible, right where you work," said Wilson Chen, Founder of Pexar.

Recognition

The PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock has been named a 2026 IFA Innovation Awards Honoree in the Content Creation Technology category.

Availability

The PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock launches on Kickstarter on Sept. 8 at an early-bird price of US$479. Following the campaign, the dock will be available at its official retail price of US$649.

Full product information is available on Pexar's website: pexar.com