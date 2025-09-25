Acclime Aura AI Platform 2025: Automates Corporate Services

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, a leading global provider of corporate and advisory services, today announced the launch of Aura, its enterprise-wide, unified AI and automation platform designed to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and transform client service delivery across the organisation.

The launch of Aura is a culmination of a multi-year innovation initiative backed by substantial research and development investment. Since its founding, Acclime has prioritised technology integration, with accelerated development of advanced technology and data infrastructure. Over the past 18 months, the organisation has focused extensively on establishing and integrating AI capabilities across its operations. Building on Acclime's deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, the Aura platform is purpose-built to deploy AI and automation solutions that address the evolving demands of modern professional services.

Today, Aura represents a unified AI integration across Acclime's operations, enhancing client services, workflow efficiency, and enterprise intelligence capabilities. The platform leverages the latest artificial intelligence models, agentic AI and intelligent process automation to optimise service delivery while ensuring superior accuracy and operational efficiency at scale. Throughout this digital transformation initiative, Aura maintains Acclime's rigorous standards for quality control, security, and regulatory compliance and exemplifies the core principles that define the firm's professional services excellence.

"Acclime has been a differentiated provider within our industry, and Aura is the next major step in that journey," said Izzy Silva, CEO of Acclime. "This platform will extend into every part of our business, transforming how we operate, connect with clients, and deliver value. My philosophy has always been simple: strengthen the human element for clients and streamline the operational experience for our people. By pairing our vast regional expertise with intelligent automation, we are building a stronger, more agile organisation. This launch is a key milestone in Acclime's evolution as a tech-forward firm."

Eduard Pieters, Chief Technology Officer of Acclime, added: "Our vision for Aura is to embed AI and automation as a native capability across the enterprise. This is about creating a unified platform that streamlines tasks, learns from experience, and continuously improves service delivery. With Aura, we will operate with greater speed, precision, and insight than ever before."

Aura's external-facing assistant is now live on Acclime.com, answering client questions in real-time, delivering tailored guidance on the firm's service offerings and streamlining connections with the right specialists across 18 markets, while providing immediate access to our extensive knowledge resources.