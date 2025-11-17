4by4 Inc showcases AI PIXELL Live Streaming video enhancement at Inter BEE 2025

CHIBA, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4by4 Inc. presents "PIXELL Live Streaming," an AI-powered real-time video quality enhancement technology for next-generation broadcasting and streaming, at Inter BEE 2025.

4by4 Inc., a leading developer of AI-based video quality enhancement solutions, will participate as an exhibitor at Inter BEE 2025, Japan's premier international exhibition for broadcasting, media, and entertainment technologies.

At this year's event, the company will showcase "PIXELL Live Streaming", the world's first real-time AI-driven video enhancement solution designed for live broadcast and streaming environments.

PIXELL Live Streaming leverages deep learning models developed by 4by4 to analyze each frame in real time, automatically performing super-resolution, denoising, deblurring, sharpening, and deinterlacing in a single unified process. This enables high-quality, low-latency live video delivery optimized for 4K and 8K streaming, while simultaneously reducing bitrate and file size without compromising visual fidelity.

Unlike traditional post-production enhancement tools, PIXELL operates in-stream, directly improving live content during transmission. This breakthrough allows broadcasters, OTT services, and production teams to deliver crisp, clear visuals even under limited network bandwidth conditions — making it ideal for sports, news, live events, and remote production workflows.

The PIXELL platform is available as SaaS, API, and on-premise integration, allowing flexible deployment across cloud-based or local streaming infrastructure. 4by4's proprietary architecture ensures compatibility with standard streaming protocols and professional broadcast codecs.

Through its participation at Inter BEE 2025, 4by4 Inc. aims to demonstrate how AI can redefine real-time media processing, providing both operational efficiency and superior viewer experience. The company will conduct live demonstrations at its booth, showcasing the seamless integration of PIXELL AI into live streaming workflows, with visual comparisons between original and AI-enhanced streams.

Exhibition Details:

Event: Inter BEE 2025 (International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition)

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan

Dates: November 19–21, 2025

Booth: Hall 7, # 7402

Exhibitor: 4by4 Inc.

Main Exhibit: PIXELL – AI Live Streaming & Media Enhancement Platform

AI PIXELL (SaaS)

https://www.4by4inc.com/

