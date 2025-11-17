Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

4by4 Inc showcases AI PIXELL Live Streaming video enhancement at Inter BEE 2025

November 17, 2025 | 16:21
(0) user say
4by4 Inc will showcase AI PIXELL Live Streaming, an AI video enhancement technology that dramatically improves broadcast quality, at Inter BEE 2025 in Tokyo this November.

CHIBA, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4by4 Inc. presents "PIXELL Live Streaming," an AI-powered real-time video quality enhancement technology for next-generation broadcasting and streaming, at Inter BEE 2025.

4by4 Inc., a leading developer of AI-based video quality enhancement solutions, will participate as an exhibitor at Inter BEE 2025, Japan's premier international exhibition for broadcasting, media, and entertainment technologies.

At this year's event, the company will showcase "PIXELL Live Streaming", the world's first real-time AI-driven video enhancement solution designed for live broadcast and streaming environments.

PIXELL Live Streaming leverages deep learning models developed by 4by4 to analyze each frame in real time, automatically performing super-resolution, denoising, deblurring, sharpening, and deinterlacing in a single unified process. This enables high-quality, low-latency live video delivery optimized for 4K and 8K streaming, while simultaneously reducing bitrate and file size without compromising visual fidelity.

Unlike traditional post-production enhancement tools, PIXELL operates in-stream, directly improving live content during transmission. This breakthrough allows broadcasters, OTT services, and production teams to deliver crisp, clear visuals even under limited network bandwidth conditions — making it ideal for sports, news, live events, and remote production workflows.

The PIXELL platform is available as SaaS, API, and on-premise integration, allowing flexible deployment across cloud-based or local streaming infrastructure. 4by4's proprietary architecture ensures compatibility with standard streaming protocols and professional broadcast codecs.

Through its participation at Inter BEE 2025, 4by4 Inc. aims to demonstrate how AI can redefine real-time media processing, providing both operational efficiency and superior viewer experience. The company will conduct live demonstrations at its booth, showcasing the seamless integration of PIXELL AI into live streaming workflows, with visual comparisons between original and AI-enhanced streams.

Exhibition Details:

Event: Inter BEE 2025 (International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition)
Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan
Dates: November 19–21, 2025
Booth: Hall 7, # 7402
Exhibitor: 4by4 Inc.
Main Exhibit: PIXELL – AI Live Streaming & Media Enhancement Platform

Related Links

  • AI PIXELL (SaaS)
  • https://www.4by4inc.com/

Related Files

  • AI PIXELL Special Promotion Code

By PR Newswire

4by4

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
4by4 Inc Live Streaming Technology Video Enhancement Solutions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

Japan's top image consulting salon R Dresser opens first overseas branch in Hong Kong

Japan's top image consulting salon R Dresser opens first overseas branch in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

Ramco Systems recognised as Leader for fourth consecutive year in Everest Group APAC payroll

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020