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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YYForce targets 100 per cent Malaysia revenue growth to 20 million dollars

October 29, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
Technology services provider YYForce targets doubling its Malaysia revenue to 20 million US dollars in financial year 2027, driven by new hotel contracts and robotics expansion.

SINGAPORE & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions, integrated facility management and robotics deployment services, today announced new hospitality contracts and expanding commercial service robotics deployments in Malaysia. Supported by these developments, management is targeting US$20 million in revenue from its Malaysian operations for fiscal year 2027. The target represents approximately 100% growth compared with management's FY2026 Malaysian revenue expectation of approximately US$10 million.

The Company's Malaysian subsidiary has signed service agreements with international hotel operators, expanding its hospitality customer base. These agreements, together with ongoing robotics deployments, support YYForce's strategy of combining workforce services with facility automation to address customers' operational needs.

The FY2027 revenue target is a forward-looking management objective and does not represent revenue already secured undersigned contracts. Achievement will depend on contract implementation, customer service volumes, retention and renewals, additional business development, and the availability of personnel, equipment and working capital. The FY2026 comparison is based on management's current expectations, rather than completed full-year results, and remains subject to finalization.

Expanding Workforce and Robotics Services

YYForce's Malaysian delivery model combines flexible workforce services with commercial service robotics across hospitality and facility operations. Applications include cleaning, internal logistics and guest-service support, with deployments tailored to each property's requirements.

By integrating personnel and robotics within its service offering, YYForce aims to help customers improve service consistency, manage labor constraints and increase operational efficiency. The Company also intends to expand ongoing maintenance and operational support services alongside its robotics deployments.

Progress Toward Group Profitability

Malaysia's expansion forms part of YYForce's broader growth strategy across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Dubai and Egypt. The Company is focused on customer retention, disciplined contract pricing, deployment execution and cost management as it develops its workforce, facility management and robotics businesses.

YYForce believes increased scale and an improved service mix could support better operating leverage over time. Consolidated profitability will also depend on contract margins, performance across other markets, corporate expenses, financing costs and other factors.

The Company's objective remains to achieve sustainable Group-wide profitability. This announcement does not establish a specific date for achieving consolidated net profit.

Management Commentary

"New hospitality contracts and expanding robotics deployments in Malaysia demonstrate customer demand for integrated workforce and facility solutions," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "Our focus is on converting that demand into dependable service, disciplined growth and stronger operating performance."

"We are targeting US$20 million in Malaysian revenue for FY2027, with close attention to delivery costs, working capital and contract profitability. Alongside our operations in other markets, we believe this expansion can support the Group's progress toward sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value."

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

By PR Newswire

YYForce Inc.

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TagTag:
YYForce Malaysia revenue growth Hospitality contracts Robotics Deployments

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