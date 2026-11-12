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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YYForce Issues US$70 Million Revenue Guidance for FY2026

November 12, 2026 | 15:35
(0) user say
Outlook implies approximately 22% year-over-year growth from audited FY2025 revenue of US$57.2 million

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled enterprise workforce and robotics technology platform, today issued its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, projecting full-year revenue of US$70.0 million. The outlook represents approximately 22% year-over-year revenue growth compared to audited fiscal year 2025 revenue of US$57.2 million.

The projected US$12.8 million increase in revenue reflects growing enterprise demand for the Company's proprietary Workforce OS platform, continued commercial robotics deployments, and expanding recurring software-and-service contracts across Southeast Asia, as well as expected contributions from businesses acquired or established in 2026.

Key Financial & Operating Highlights

  • FY2026 Revenue Guidance: Targeted at US$70.0 million, representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth.
  • FY2025 Revenue Baseline: Audited benchmark of US$57.2 million.
  • Projected Revenue Increase: Projected US$12.8 million increase in revenue.
  • Margin Expansion: AI matching algorithms and automated service deployment continue to drive operating leverage across regional operational hubs.
  • Balance Sheet Discipline: Funded expansion supported by positive operating cash flow generation and a streamlined capital structure.

Executive Commentary

"Growing the US$57.2 million FY2025 benchmark toward a projected US$70.0 million in FY2026, representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth, reflects continued enterprise adoption of our AI-enabled operating architecture," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "By embedding proprietary dispatch software and commercial service robotics directly into enterprise workflows, YYForce seeks to deliver cost efficiency to our clients while supporting revenue growth. Based on our current Southeast Asian pipeline, we remain focused on executing our commercial expansion strategy for the remainder of fiscal 2026."

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

By PR Newswire

YYForce Inc.

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TagTag:
YYForce FY2026 YYForce Inc FY2026 revenue guidance

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