YYForce Unveils Corporate Platform Integrating AI and Commercial Robotics

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services, today presented its unified AI and robotics ecosystem through its refreshed corporate website at www.yyforce.ai. The website showcases the Company's integrated approach to flexible staffing, digital estate management and commercial service robotics, alongside its longer-term technology development plans.

Built around the theme "Building the Future of Work Together," the refreshed corporate platform explains how YYForce combines frontline service teams with YY Circle, Yolara AI, 24iFM and robotics deployment capabilities. The model aims to help customers coordinate staffing, facility requests and routine service tasks across hospitality, commercial and residential properties, retail, logistics and other service-intensive environments.

"Customers need reliable service and better coordination across people, facilities and equipment," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "YYForce's unified ecosystem brings these together with our established operations supporting the adoption of AI and commercial robotics."

An Integrated Model for Frontline Operations

The refreshed website presents three complementary parts of YYForce's service model:

Workforce Solutions: Flexible staffing and workforce coordination supported by YY Circle and Yolara AI, including AI-assisted matching based on worker availability, preferences and role requirements.

Integrated Facility Management: Cleaning, maintenance, security, property management and related services, supported by 24iFM's digital tools for residents, property managers and service teams.

Smart Technology: Software, AI, automation, connected devices and commercial service robotics, alongside supervised humanoid development and testing.

The integrated model aims to make operational needs more visible and help teams coordinate the appropriate response. For a hospitality customer, this may combine flexible shift staffing with robot-assisted guest deliveries. For a residential or commercial property, it may combine facility service teams with digital requests and task tracking through 24iFM. Deployment scope and integration depend on each site's requirements.

Commercial Robotics and Humanoid Development

YYForce's commercial robotics offering supports applications including floor care, guest-room deliveries and internal logistics. Services encompass site assessment, configuration, team training and ongoing support through leasing and Robotics-as-a-Service arrangements. Staff remain responsible for service oversight, handoffs and exceptions.

The website separately outlines the Company's Singapore Humanoid Robotics Training Lab, where teams explore potential service applications through task capture, supervised training and site trials. Humanoid capabilities remain under development, with wider commercial adoption dependent on technical validation and operating requirements.

Alongside its service and technology information, the website provides expanded access to YYForce's leadership profiles, international network, corporate announcements, financial reporting and investor relations resources.

"Our focus is on applying technology where it can support dependable service and better use of resources," Mr. Fu added. "As we work toward our 2030 Vision, we will continue to evaluate customer needs, deployment readiness and the economics of each opportunity."

The refreshed website communicates YYForce's 2030 Vision of a coordinated workforce ecosystem in which people, intelligent software, automation and robotics work together, guided by its commitment: "Forging Forward Together."

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.