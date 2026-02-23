Corporate

comforte Launches Banking Data Protection Solution

February 23, 2026 | 10:05
(0) user say
The data security firm partnered with ITSS Global to introduce protection capabilities for banks using Temenos Transact systems.

WIESBADEN, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 18 February 2026 - comforte AG, a global leader in data-centric security, and ITSS Global, a premier Temenos delivery partner, have announced a collaboration to help retail, commercial and private banks using Temenos Transact eliminate the risks associated with clear-text personally identifiable information (PII) and payment data across core banking systems and their connected environments.
As banks accelerate digital transformation and data-driven programs such as fraud prevention and AI, exposure of sensitive data across systems has become a growing concern. Regulators and industry standards worldwide are also raising the bar for how banks protect sensitive data and prove control across connected environments, including PCI DSS, privacy requirements, and resilience expectations. The comforte and ITSS collaboration addresses these challenges with a co-developed solution that extends data protection into Temenos Transact environments without complex customization.
Delivered by ITSS as part of its Temenos services, the integration leverages comforte's TAMUNIO technology for centralized policy management, tokenization, and controlled de-tokenization, keeping sensitive data protected across environments while still supporting reporting, analytics, and downstream processing, including fraud detection workflows and AI-driven insights built on Transact data.

Turning Security into an Enabler
"The modern threat landscape demands a shift from securing systems to securing the data itself," said Henning Horst, CTO at comforte. "Today's regulators and auditors expect readable data to stay out of places it doesn't belong. Together with ITSS, we help banks prove that control and move faster on analytics, fraud initiatives, and AI programs using protected data."

Safe Implementation into Temenos Transact
"As banks modernize their Temenos environments, the real security challenge is no longer the perimeter. It is protecting sensitive data as it moves across core systems, analytics platforms, and the cloud," said Somasundaram M, Regional Sales Director, MEA at ITSS. "Through our partnership with comforte, we enable Temenos clients to embed data-centric tokenization directly into their transformation journeys. This significantly reduces breach exposure, supports compliance with evolving regulatory mandates such as PCI DSS 4.0 and GDPR, and allows banks to adopt cloud, analytics, and AI-driven use cases without compromising data sovereignty or performance."

To learn more or request a briefing, visit comforte.com. You can alsocontact us via email: sales@comforte.com / marketing@ITSSglobal.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.itssglobal.com

By comforte AG

